Fun for your valentines

A barbershop quartet of members from the Concord Coachmen Chorus.

Sweetheart shuffle

GoodLife Programs and Activities will be hosting a dance on Wednesday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. In addition to dancing to music by Bill Parker, there will be goodies and raffles. And if you’re a wallflower, that’s fine too, just come to watch and spend time with friends. Cost $5. For more information, call 228-6630 or email info@goodlightnh.org.

Have to say “I love you” in a song

Concord Coachmen will again offer singing telegrams of Valentine’s greetings in Concord and Manchester areas. A quartet from the Concord Coachmen Chorus would love to deliver a singing valentine to your loved ones at work, home, or at any venue. The recipient will receive two songs that say “I Love You,” a rose, and a photo of the event delivered on Friday. Cost is $49 for basic delivery, $54 for a 2-4 hour window, $59 for a specific time or outside the regular region. To book your valentine, email singingvalentines@concordcoachmen.org, visit eventbrite.com/e/concord-coachmen-singing-valentines-tickets-89852249497 or call Dave Gruette (Concord area) at 608-9768 or Joe Hayden (Manchester area) 483-8295.

Fun and games

The Sweetheart Dinner will be held on Feb. 14 at noon in the dining room of Presidential Oaks Retirement Living. All the fun will begin with Couples Bingo at 11 a.m. in the Presidential Oaks’ Auditorium. Pairs of players will work together and try their luck against popular Bingo Challenge Games such as Four Corners, Picture Frame and Fill The Card. Chocolate treats will be awarded as prizes. Guests will dine on a delicious and hearty menu featuring chicken cordon bleu with supreme sauce, au gratin potato, asparagus spears and a delectable red velvet Valentine’s Day cupcake for dessert. The grand prize of two tickets to see Celtic Woman at the Capitol Center for the Arts in March will be drawn during dinner. All guests attending will have their name entered into the drawing. Reservations may be made by calling Krista Marrs at 724-6111. Tickets are $12 each or $20 per couple.

Little loves

The Concord Public Library Heights Branch will host Edible Valentine making on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Decorate cookies to enjoy and share with someone special. For more information, email jsalemy@concordnh.gov.

