Capital region tattoo shops

Here are some of the places in the greater Concord area that can help you get that tattoo you’ve been dreaming of. On the next pages, you can learn more about a few of them.

Arrows and Embers

Manchester St., Concord

988-6067

arrowsandemberstattoo.com

arrowsandembers@gmail.com

Artists: Sean Ambrose, Jason Dasaro, Amy Borch, Will Self

Blood Oath Tattoo

15 Pleasant St., Concord

227-6912

steve.cummings344@yahoo.com

Artists: Steve Cummings, Tommy Robertson

Buzz Ink

85 Manchester St., No. 2, Concord

715-1808

easterstudio1018@gmail.com

info@buzzinkshop.com

Artists: John Easter, Brandy Dark, Russ Collins, Kristy Simpson

Capital City Tattoo & Supply

8 N. Main St., Concord

224-2600

Capcitytat.wixsite.com

Capcitytat@gmail.com

Artists: Scott Flanders, James Scott Carey, Nicolle LaRhette, Rachel Snell, Anna Small, Shilo Guinazzo, Vichad Kim and piercer Tiffiny Wallace

Derma Designs

35 Glass Street, Pembroke

225-8282

dermadesignstattoo@gmail.com

Artitsts: Butch Everett, Steve Manteau, James Philbrick

Eternal Alchemy Tattoo

399 Route 3A, Bow

717-6115

Eternalalchemytattoo.com

heather@eternalalchemytattoo.com

Artist: Heather Smith

Goodfellow Tattoo Club

7 Pleasant St. Extension, Concord

715-5357

goodfellowtattooclub.business.site

Gothic Tattoo and Body Piercing

374 Loudon Road, Concord

226-1214

gothictattoo2@aol.com

Artists: Paul and Brenda Florin, Melody Ribecca

The Human Condition

102 Main St., B, Pembroke

270-2131

Humanconditiontattoo.com

HumanConditionTattoo@gmail.com

Artists: Shaun Brightman, Devin Volpe, Sarah Arnold, Dan Greuling

Seven Horses Tattoo

5 Warren St., Concord

693-7989

Sevenhorsestattoo.com

Artists: Randy Burham, Elle Burnham, Blake Francis

Word of Mouth Tattoo

126 Loudon Road, Concord

856-7461

Artists: Ryan Thomas, Killian Nutt

Related Posts