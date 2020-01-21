Winter fun in downtown Concord

Michael Legassey of Athol, Mass., works on a bald eagle ice sculpture in downtown Concord on Saturday, January 26, 2019. "I mainly work with wood but ice has given me a chance to experiment in a different medium," Legassy said. Michelle Olivier (right) and Tom Devaney dance a samba/salsa number during the "Dancing with the Concord Stars" program at NHTI's annual Winter Fling event on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ

Intown Concord will be bringing back its Winter Fest for a second year this weekend. Festivities will run Jan. 24 to 25. There will also be some bonus fun as early as Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to enjoy festivities, including an ice carving competition and demonstrations, themed ice bars, outdoor activities for all ages, and more at The Hotel Concord, O Steaks & Seafood, and multiple venues throughout downtown.

The shenanigans were originally scheduled to coincide with the Black Pond Ice Hockey Tournament and NHTI Winter Fling; however, the Black Pond tourney has been postponed to due too warm weather for suitable pond ice.

Fortunately, it will be cold enough (but hopefully not too cold?) for spectators to enjoy watching ice-carving demonstrations and meeting some of New England’s most talented carvers on Friday starting at 3 p.m., followed by an ice carving competition on Saturday at 11 a.m. Carvings will be judged by a panel led by a team of Concord’s own dignitaries. The Hotel Concord will award prizes to the top three carvers plus a People’s Choice Award.

Starting on Wednesday, O Steaks and Seafood plans to have an Ice Bar with luge from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. which will repeat through Saturday.

Concord’s unique boutiques will welcome shoppers and browsers looking to enjoy a Winter Shopping Stroll, with the chance to win Downtown Dollars from Wednesday though Saturday. Shoppers are encouraged to enquire about Winter Fest specials.

On Thursday, a Concord Young Professional night will be held at the Hotel Concord with a corn hole competition scheduled from 4 to 10 p.m.

Games and activities for kids and families will be stationed throughout downtown on Friday and Saturday. Warm-up stations along Main Street will offer hot cocoa, hot cider, and toasty s’mores.

Parking is available in the covered garage located in the Capital Commons Parking Garage accessed via Storrs Street.

For more information about Winter Fest, visit intownconcord.org and follow us on Facebook.

Daily schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Ice Bar with Luge: 4 – 10 p.m.

Winter Shopping Stroll: Downtown

Thursday, Jan. 24

Ice Bar with Luge: 4 – 10 p.m. at O Steaks & Seafood

Young Professional Night: 4 – 10 p.m. Will include Cornhole Competition. The Hotel Concord

Winter Shopping Stroll: Downtown

Friday, Jan. 25

Intown Concord Outdoor Activities: Late afternoon / early evening

Demonstration Ice Carving: Late afternoon / early evening. Various locations

Ice Bar with Luge: 4 – 10 p.m. O Steaks & Seafood

Cornhole Tournament 4 p.m. The Hotel Concord

Hot Cocoa and Cider Warm Up: 4 – 7 p.m. Concord Co-op

S’mores Station: 4 – 9 p.m. Outside Red River Theatres

Winter Shopping Stroll: Downtown

Saturday, Jan. 26

Intown Concord Outdoor Activities: Daylight Hours

Ice Carving Competition: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Various locations, Main Street

Ice Carving Competition Awards: 3 p.m. O Steaks & Seafood

Family activities: All day. Includes a Cornhole Tournament and surprise appearance

Hot Cocoa and Cider Warm Up: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Concord Co-op

S’mores Station: 11a.m. -3 p.m. In front of Red River Theatre

Ice Bar with Luge: 4 – 10 p.m. O Steaks and Seafood

Winter Shopping Stroll: Downtown

Winter Fling – Dancing with the Concord Stars: 5:30 – 10:30 p.m. NHTI, Institute Drive

Related Posts