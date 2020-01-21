City manager’s newsletter: What you need to know for primary voting

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Absentee ballots

Absentee ballots for the Feb. 11, 2020, Presidential Primary Election are available from the city Cclerk’s office. Residents who are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day, due to absence from town, religious observance, or physical disability, may request an absentee ballot. You must be registered to vote prior to casting an absentee ballot.

Feb. 3 is the last day residents may register to vote prior to Election Day.

On Feb. 11, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the city’s ten ward locations.

Ward One: Immaculate Conception Church, Bonney Street, Penacook

Ward Two: West Congregational Church, 499 N. State St.

Ward Three: Beaver Meadow Golf Course, 1 Beaver Meadow St.

Ward Four: Boys & Girls Club of Greater Concord, 55 Bradley St.,

Ward Five: Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St.,

Ward Six: Christ the King Parish, 72 S. Main St.

Ward Seven: West Street Ward House, 41 West St.

Ward Eight: Bektash Temple, 189 Pembroke Road

Ward Nine: Havenwood, 33 Christian Ave.

Ward Ten: Broken Ground School, 51 S. Curtisville Road

To request an absentee ballot, or for more information about the upcoming election, contact the City Clerk’s office at 225-8500, or via e-mail at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. The City Clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Public forum for trail master plan

The city of Concord and the N.H. Regional Planning Commission will hold a forum on the trail master plan on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the city council chambers, 37 Green St. You are invited to provide input to develop a community vision for trail development, discuss the future of off-road trail development and share ideas. For more information on exisiting trails, visit concordnh.gov/trails.

Assessing presentation

On Jan. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m., Director of Real Estate Assessments Kathy Temchack will hold a public forum where she will give a presentation on the assessing process, including assessments, abatements, exemptions, credits, and tax billing. The forum will take place in City Council Chambers located at 37 Green St., on the second floor. All are welcome to attend.

Community hike

The Concord Trails Committee will lead a community hike on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at the N.H. Audubon Society Trails and West End Farm Trail. Meet Fran at the Audubon Society parking area then hike Audubon trails to part of the West End Farm Trail to Turkey Pond. Learn about the first women-operated sawmill at Turkey Pond. Hike is about 3 miles and will be about 2 hours. Wear boots and consider cleats or microspikes. For more information, contact Beth at 225-8515 or email bfenstermacher@concordnh.gov.

Everett skating

Ice skating at the Everett Arena continues through March 13. Skating hours are Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is only $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available, if needed, for an additional $5 at the arena’s pro shop.

Chiller replacement

The Concord General Services Public Properties Division has been working to ensure that city buildings are ready to face the heat this summer. Public properties staff worked last week with Granite State Plumbing & Heating to replace one of two chiller units for City Hall, the City Hall Annex, and the Concord Police Station. The air conditioning units were replaced with more energy efficient models for improved efficiency and reduced energy use.

Outlook forum

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce invites members and the public to a lunch forum on Jan. 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 172 N. Main St., Concord. A panel of experts will discuss issues facing this year’s legislators, and how the current political climate is anticipated to influence the 2020 legislative session.

Registration is required and may be completed at concordnhchamber.com. The cost is $25 for Chamber members; $35 for non-members (includes lunch). For more information, call 224-2508, via email at events@concord-nhchamber.com.

