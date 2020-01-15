Petar Leonard is young professional of month

Petar Leonard

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Concord Young Professionals Network introduces you to our “Young Professional of the Month,” Petar Leonard. Each month the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 34 years old.

Where do you live? Concord, NH

Where do you currently work? Orr & Reno, P.A.

What’s your favorite part of your workday? The first hour of the day, usually between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., when it’s quiet. I find this is an optimal time to sip my coffee, organize my day, and plan for the “big picture” items in my practice.

Where did you go to school? I graduated from the University of Oregon in 2008, with a major in French; and graduated from the University of New Hampshire School of Law in 2013 as a Daniel Webster Scholar.

What do you like to do for fun? I love to cook, which is one of my favorite things to do together with my wife. I also enjoy hiking, sailing, golf, racket sports. I’ve also been known to play the occasional video game.

Favorite places to be? Lake Sunapee in the summer, which my wife introduced me to when I moved to New Hampshire. We also try to spend time on Nantucket at least once per year. If I had to pick one place to be in the winter, it would probably be the Mount Washington Hotel.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally? I believe I first heard about CYPN through friends of friends, either during law school or just after I graduated. I remember hearing about several of these “flash marketing events” (they just seemed to pop up at random locations from time to time) before I worked up the courage to finally go to one. I am so glad I did!

Over the years, I have met, and forged relationships with, some incredible people who I likely would not have met but for CYPN’s networking events. In that time, I have been privileged to have had clients referred to me from CYPN colleagues, and have also been able to refer my own friends and acquaintances to CYPN professionals in return.

What organizations are you involved with? I currently serve on the CYPN steering committee and the board for the New Hampshire Collaborative Law Alliance. I am also involved in the New Hampshire Bar Association and finished my tenure last year as the chair of its Family Law Section.

Socially, I am a member of the Lake Sunapee Yacht Club and Canterbury Woods Country Club.

Who is your greatest role model? My greatest role model is my grandfather, Milan Stoyanov. He was in the Air Force when he married my grandma, and he is the epitome of a self-made man. He is one of the hardest workers I know (still!), and his relationship with my grandma (over 61 years this November) is incredible.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? Revival, hands down, which has— in my view — the best food and dining experience in Concord, bar none (Corey is a culinary legend). Honorable mentions to O’s for its city-chic bar, and Chuck’s for its authentic cocktail experience.

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? For food and drink, definitely one of the above restaurants. We also love to hike the Concord trails behind the hospital with our goldendoodle, Wendy. In the fall, nothing beats a visit to Carter Hill Orchard for some outdoor time, apple cider, and freshly-made cider donuts.

Favorite movie of all time? Probably an unpopular opinion, but I would have to go with Starship Troopers, an unfortunately-misunderstood and super campy aspiring cult classic!

What is one of your life goals? I would love to be able to retire early, and short of that, to have one round of “par” golf.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? The relatively-recent event at the Hotel Concord, which was exquisite.

If you could visit any country, where would you go? I do not believe it reaches the internationally-recognized definition of “country,” but I have always wanted to set foot on Antarctica.

Where is the best place you’ve visited? Granada, Spain, for so many reasons. I had my backpack packed at least two times with the intention of leaving, but could not. I think I ended up staying three weeks or so before I was able to force myself to the train station.

Who would you really like to meet? Dwight Schrute, from The Office. Not the actor who plays Dwight Schrute, from The Office (who I am sure is lovely). I would like to have a beer with The Man, himself.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! I was born in Wisconsin, but spent most of my childhood in Oregon, where I went to college. I lived in Lyon, France, for two years, the first as my “study abroad year,” and the second teaching English at a relatively posh French high school. I worked as a server for a year after returning to the states before relocating to New Hampshire for law school. It was not particularly well-planned decision to move across the country to a state I had never been to for school, but I am so glad I did.

New Hampshire, and Concord in particular, is truly the happiest place ever. So much so that, after law school, my wife and I made the decision to stay and make Concord our community. I now work as an attorney at Orr & Reno, P.A., a Concord law firm, where I focus my practice on family law and domestic relations matters.

About CYPN: Concord Young Professionals Network is a professional and personal development initiative of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce that promotes the growth of Capital Region professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s. CYPN will host its January networking event at 43 Degrees North Athletic Club on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All are invited to join for complimentary networking, appetizers from Catering By Design and a cash bar. For more information or to RSVP, visit ConcordNHChamber.com/CYPN. Email events@concordnhchamber.com to sign up for future event updates.

