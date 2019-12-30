Book of the Week: ‘Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts’

‘Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts’

Kate Racculia

2019 / 368 pages / Fiction

Tuesday Mooney is private, hates socializing, and spends most of her time ferreting out potential donors for Boston General Hospital. Her job as a prospective donor researcher lets her puzzle out people and which buttons to push while safely shielding her from human interaction. But when Vincent Pryce, Boston’s most eccentric billionaire, dies – leaving behind an epic treasure hunt through the city – Tuesday’s adventure finally begins.

Puzzle-loving Tuesday searches for clue after clue, joined by a ragtag crew: a wisecracking friend, an adoring teen neighbor, and a handsome, cagey young heir. The hunt tests their mettle, and with other teams from around the city also vying for the promised prize they must move quickly. Pryce’s clues can’t be cracked with sharp wit alone; the searchers must summon the courage to face painful ghosts from their pasts (some more vivid than others).

If you loved The Westing Game and are looking for a grown-up homage to Ellen Raskin’s classic novel, this is a great choice. The writing is vivid and engaging, but it’s the quirky characters who will capture your heart with their warmth and spirit. This book is also a love letter to the hidden places of Boston, ranging from the aging houses around Olmstead’s Emerald Necklace to the hidden recital hall under Boylston Street.

Highly recommended!

Nora Cascadden, Concord Public Library

Visit the library online at concordpubliclibrary.net.

Related Posts