Stay up late and shop local at the 27th annual Midnight Merriment

Downtown Concord during Midnight Merriment on Friday night. GEOFF FORESTER Midnight Merriment is Friday in downtown Concord, and there will be lots going on. Courtesy People walk past Cobblestone Design Company during Midnight Merriment in downtown Concord on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. ELIZABETH FRANTZ Peg Chaffee, right, and Cheryl Sagler—known as Naughty N Nice—get some help from Ava Pike, 4 as they sing at City Plaza during Midnight Merriment Friday night in downtown Concord. GEOFF FORESTER We checked out all the happenings at Midnight Merriment last Friday. Tim Goodwin

Come celebrate the 27th Annual Midnight Merriment on Friday from 5 p.m. until midnight. Midnight Merriment is a Concord tradition hosted by Intown Concord in downtown Concord. This festive and family-oriented event kicks off the holiday season and offers a variety of holiday fun and activities. More than 5,000 people visit downtown to shop, socialize, eat and have fun. As a free, family and community driven event, Midnight Merriment helps to build and maintain community well-being which is vital to a healthy downtown.

Midnight Merriment is an important economic driver for downtown Concord’s small and independent business owners, who work passionately to provide a fun and personal customer-focused shopping experience. This event is a cornerstone of the Intown Concord mission of promoting and enhancing the business environment, cultural activities, housing, and appearance of historic downtown Concord.

Here’s what you’ll find at this year’s Midnight Merriment:

Shop Concord! Enjoy festive holiday decorations, special promotions and refreshments at your favorite shops throughout Concord’s downtown. Bring your list and support our local economy!

Dine with friends and family at a variety of tasty downtown restaurants.

Bring your dance moves to City Plaza and join Nazzy from 105.5 JYY for fun holiday greetings and festive dance music.

Listen for the many strolling caroling groups throughout the night.

Shop Winter Giftopolis with Concord Arts Market in the Eagle Square Atrium. There is no better time to celebrate New Hampshire and New England handmade than winter holiday time. (6 to 11 p.m.)

S’mores Station: Stay warm and enjoy some yummy treats in Bicentennial Square sponsored by Granite State Candy Shoppe.

Pose for family photos at the Christmas tree, Nativity scene and Menorah on City Plaza.

Enjoy a festive stroll down Main Street.

Keep your shopping list a secret and bring your children to Altitude Trampoline Park, Drop and Shop “Friday Night Friendzy.” Three full hours of jumping for only $20. Note: Children must be 13 or older if not accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 664-4444.

Warm up with a cup of hot cocoa or apple cider and a live demonstration from Title Boxing Club.

Pop-up entertainment, Elfie-selfie stations and instant giveaways to win Downtown Dollars.

Midnight Merriment would not be complete without a visit with Santa! Stop by N.H. Federal Credit Union for your Christmas photo and goodies! Don’t forget to bring your letter to Santa!

Please note that the following streets will be closed to all incoming traffic and parking:

North Main Street, from Loudon Road/Centre Street to School Street

Parking garages will be open for use.

Midnight Merriment is brought to you by Intown Concord with presenting sponsor New Hampshire Federal Credit Union. Additional sponsors include Granite State Candy Shoppe, Shaheen & Gordon – Attorneys at Law, NE Delta Dental and Merrimack County Savings Bank.

Intown Concord

Related Posts