Bulletin Board: Christmas parade, an extra-big win and more

Capital Area Memory Cafe

The Capital Area Memory Café for memory-impaired individuals and their family members is Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway. The Memory Café is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time. This month is our “Café Chat.”

Enjoy an opportunity to socialize and build relationships with others who have memory impairment. Family members can speak with healthcare professionals and learn more about resources while their loved ones are engaged in meaningful and supervised activity in a relaxed home-like environment.

Cafes are free and no registration is required. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 230-5673 or email Jennifer.Brechtel@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Christmas parade set for Saturday

The 2019 Concord Christmas parade is slated for Saturday, with a start time of 9:30 a.m. from 7 Hazen Drive (DOT parking lot).

As the 68th annual Concord Christmas parade begins at 9:30, it will travel to Loudon Road to Pizza Hut at Canterbury Road, where the parade bears right and continues, crossing over Pembroke Road into the Capitol City Business Center lot where it disembarks. The parade route is approximately 1.1 miles and is estimated to end about noon.

The registration deadline has been set for Nov. 20, and registration forms may be obtained by emailing brianblackden@yahoo.com or by contact through Facebook at “2019 Concord NH Christmas Parade.”

If you wish to make a donation of any size, you may mail it directly to the Grange treasurer, Deb Patten, at 30 Pinewood Trail, Concord, NH 03301.

Thank you, and hoping for a very successful 68th annual Christmas parade.

Brian Blackden

Master Chorale offers new concert

The acclaimed New Hampshire Master Chorale this month offers the world premiere of a major choral work called Voices of the Silenced that features texts from people representing groups whose voices are often suppressed or marginalized. This project has been funded by grantors from around the region.

Audiences will hear a 30-voice chorus and chamber orchestra perform the new work, composed by the internationally known young Norwegian Kim Andre Arnesen. The work sets texts representing a wide range of groups whose voices are silenced, suppressed or ignored.

The performance will be Saturday at 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 117 N. Main St. Concert tickets are available at nhmasterchorale.org as well as at the door. Tickets are free for undergraduates and students in grades K through 12, $25 for seniors, and $30 for general admission. The Master Chorale also has a “pay what you are able” ticket policy to ensure that anyone can attend regardless of financial ability.

Bradford Dumont

Chamber seeks ‘20 CASL applications

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce announces that applications for the spring 2020 Capital Area Student Leadership program are now available. The CASL program is open to high school sophomores who reside in and attend school in the Greater Concord area. A long-standing component of the Chamber’s Business & Education Partnership, CASL encourages students to become active, effective participants and future leaders in their schools and communities through exposure to historical, cultural, environmental and civic aspects of the Greater Concord area. CASL has graduated more than 675 sophomore representatives from a dozen area high schools for more than 22 years. Beginning with an orientation on Feb. 19, CASL comprises three session days in March, each focusing on an important topic in the community.

CASL seeks sophomores with leadership potential and those who are likely to assume greater community responsibility in the future. A selection committee will review applications and visit the schools to conduct interviews of prospective participants.

The application deadline for the 2020 program is Monday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. To apply online or to download an application, please go to ConcordNHChamber.com /CASL.

Emily Marsh

NHTI’s Hogan nets 600th career win

A well-deserved win against Williamson College of the Trades on Nov. 2 earned NHTI men’s basketball Coach Paul Hogan the 600th win of his career. Hogan’s career has spanned over 35 years and has included eight years as head coach at Plymouth State College (1990-1998) and 19 years as head coach at NHTI (2000-present).

“It is just great to get another win” said Hogan, when asked about win number 600. “I have had really good players, some great assistant coaches, and the key thing has been getting the players to buy into the team.”

In 2005, Hogan’s men’s basketball team earned the first-ever national championship in New Hampshire by leading the Lynx to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association National Championship. Throughout his career at NHTI, his teams have consistently earned regular season championships with the Yankee Small College Conference and competed nationally through the USCAA. Since 2000 Hogan has served as NHTI Athletic Director and is dedicated to building solid intercollegiate athletic programs that attract student-athletes committed to learning and competing on regional and national arenas.

Christine Metcalf

