CYPN: Photographer Kelly McCaskill is the Young Professional of the Month

Kelly McCaskill, owner of Ridgelight Studio, is the Concord Young Professionals Network's Young Professional of the Month. Courtesy of Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Concord Young Professionals Network introduces you to our “Young Professional of the Month,” Kelly McCaskill. Each month the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 30.

Where do you live? Hopkinton.

Where do you work? Ridgelight Studio, my own photography business! I started one year ago and I specialize in a wide range of categories such as architectural, branding, product, food and other commercial work. This allows me to travel somewhere new for almost every photography session, so I have an opportunity to see new places and meet new people. I can be photographing a timber frame in the mountains one day, to a local business that needs new marketing images the next, and then to styled chocolate shots in my garage.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? My favorite part of each day is showing up to a new session because each can be totally different! I also spend a lot of days editing and running the business at my desk in our living room, which isn’t too bad either.

Where did you go to school? Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sustainable Interior Design, which was one of the early steps that led me to architectural photography.

What do you like to do for fun? Camping (even in the winter!), hiking, mountain biking, skiing, walks in the woods with our dog Tucker, playing with our cats, building/making things, and photography of course.

Favorite places to be? The White Mountains.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally? I found out through a few friends that are involved and attended an event with them. I’ve been coming to as many as I can ever since! It has helped with my networking skills and business exposure tremendously, and I’ve gotten to meet some really great people.

Who is your greatest role model? My parents. They taught me how to be determined.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? Revival. We don’t go often, but you can’t beat the amazing local food and great cocktails!

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? Bicentennial Square. I used to walk through it all the time on lunch breaks when I worked downtown, and now I’ve had the opportunity to photograph there a bunch of times! I also love when they have live music in the summer.

What is one of your life goals? To travel someplace outside of New England to photograph.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? The 13th birthday party, because Tina from Ellie and Piper Party Boutique did an amazing job decorating and I got to capture it all.

If you could visit any country, where would you go? Iceland (in an adventure van!). I know a few people who have gone and it is breathtaking.

Where is the best place you’ve visited? New Zealand and Fiji. I went on a student ambassador trip when I was in high school and it was absolutely beautiful.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! My favorite food includes anything with bacon or cheese. I used to be an interior designer in my not-so-distant past. I have a weakness for rustic cabins and off-grid structures. My random crafting skills include leather work, wood burning and stained glass.

About CYPN: Concord Young Professionals Network is a professional and personal development initiative of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce that promotes the growth of Capital Region professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s. CYPN will host its November networking event at Gibson’s Bookstore on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All are welcome to join area YPs for complimentary networking, appetizers and a cash bar. For more information or to RSVP, visit ConcordNHChamber.com/CYPN. Email programs@concordnhchamber.com to sign up for future event updates.

