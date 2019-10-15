Stories of Hope: Survivors explain what Making Strides means to them

Team Brave Hearts. Courtesy of Michelle Audet Zachery Ingram, Team Heidi’s Fight For A Cure. Courtesy of Michelle Audet Team Lauren Boulton. Courtesy of Michelle Audet Katie Detty, Team Surviving for Two. Courtesy of Michelle Audet Judy Kenison, co-captain of Team JFJJ. Courtesy of Michelle Audet

Jo Bunten

Team Brave Hearts

Brave Hearts team will be participating on Oct. 20 to honor and remember those we have lost, support those currently in treatment and those who have survived.

This year we walk in honor of Deanne Murphy, Jackie Collier, Danielle Smith, Ruthanne Switzer, Shannon Wheeler, Mrs. Ron Jobel, Kathy Dykeman, Karen Carlson, Michelle Moller, Patty Holler, Fredda Osman, Chrisine Spaulding, Sue Auerbach, Dottie Bozek, Connie Collins, Winifred Harty, Judith Houle, Lorraine Kramer, Jean Boisvert, Pauline Ouellette, Hilary Morrison Roman, Deidre and Lindsey Morin, Catherine O’Brian, Rose Gagnon, Jacob Bryson, Jazmin Miranda, Sue Swenson Gulezian, Deb Enman, Mary Buckley Raine, Wesley Verrill, Marge Plodzik, Audra Walker, Sheila Miller, Paula Genovese, Barbara Avery, Penny Verville, Marie Mead and Jennifer Elbefeld. In addition, I am or was a friend and/or co-worker of 32 of these folks, and that is unbelievable.

This year is my 20th year of survivorship and the 19th year that the Brave Hearts team has participated in this event. Thank you to those of you who were on the team and those of you who made donations to the team. I am asking you to join the time or support it. I am extremely proud to be a part of this team and appreciate each and every one of you.

Love, Jo Bunten

P.S.: This is my 20th year of survivorship and I am thankful for Dr. Laura Fox, Dr. Rebecca Yang, Dr. Catcher and Dr. Sheldon.

Brittany Fisher, Judy Kenison

Co-Captains, Team JFJJ

JFJJ. Those letters seem random, but to us they mean so much. What started as a silly acronym for “Jogging for Judy’s Jugs” has turned into a tradition. It has been over a decade since the team was formed by Judy Kenison after she endured chemotherapy and radiation to treat her breast cancer. Each year our team comes together and does what all the other teams do – raises money to fight against breast cancer, walk The Walk, “oooh” and “ahhh” at the sights of the walkers moving as one up the hill on Clinton Street.

But each year on Making Strides Sunday, we also have a get-together after the event. It’s almost as meaningful as The Walk itself – because it is time spent with each other. Smiles, laughs, hugs, stories, memories, the all-too-yummy food – all shared with JFJJ.

At the forefront of that is our Gran, our Mom, our Judy. And she gets to be there with us on that October day and every other day of the year because of what we have done. And we hope that each year we give another person the same thing – time. To you and Gramps (Dad, Curly, Damon) – we cherish each moment we have with you both and love you so much! Thank you for creating this tradition!

To all the Making Strides Teams: thank you all for what you do and Happy Walking!

Zachery Ingram

Team Heidi’s Fight For A Cure

I walk for my awesome Auntie Heidi. I have walked for 12 years and I have been a Co-Leader for four years.

It has been an awesome experience raising money and walking to help the ACS find a cure for breast cancer.

Katie Detty

Team Surviving for Two

In 2014 I was diagnosed with Stage 2B triple negative breast cancer while pregnant with my son, Levi. Together we endured chemotherapy, mastectomy and radiation. This year marks five years since my diagnosis. Our family celebrates remaining “No Evidence of Disease” and the birth of our second child, Everett. We walk to support the continued research in cancer treatments that has made outcomes like mine possible.

Michele Foley

Team Lauren Boulton

My daughter Lauren was diagnosed with breast cancer in September of 2014. Lauren passed away 18 months later at the age of 33 leaving behind a husband, 2-year-old son and parents who will never get past the hurt of losing this beautiful person to breast cancer.

I believe that there will come a day when a cure is found. Until then I walk with Lauren’s family and friends to inspire hope to those facing breast cancer and by raising money for funding research and supporting men and women going through treatment.

Related Posts