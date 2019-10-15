Entertainment: Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’ one of many highlights in an entertaining week

By - Oct 15, 2019 | 0 comments

The young cast and crew of the Children's Theatre Project of the Community Players of Concord's production of Disney's Frozen Jr., to be performed at Concord City Auditorium on Oct. 18 and 19. Courtesy of Ellen Burger
The young cast and crew of the Children's Theatre Project of the Community Players of Concord's production of Disney's Frozen Jr., to be performed at Concord City Auditorium on Oct. 18 and 19. Courtesy of Ellen Burger

Music

Tuesday

  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
  • Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Alex Cohen at Concord Craft Brewing at 5:30 p.m.
  • San Fermin with Lisel at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19-$29 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Thursday

  • Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.
  • Raid the Larder with Will Hatch at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3.

Friday

  • Downtown Dave and the Deep Pockets at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7 p.m.
  • Jesse Cook at Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Vieux Farka Toure & Bombino at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $28-$32 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Nuff Said at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Dopamine at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Tim Gurshin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sergio Mendes & Bebel Gilberto at Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Heather Maloney at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Andrew North & the Rangers at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3.
  • Mikey G at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
  • Felix Holt, Cheap City and Girlspit at Dos Amigos Burritos at 9:30 p.m.
  • Saturday Jam with Mikey G and 12 oz Soul at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Brad Bosse at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
  • The Fuzz Boxx at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Sunday

  • Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

  • John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Mike Walsh at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.

Theater

  • Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories at Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • National Theatre Live in HD: A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Bank of NH Stage on Sunday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards at Bank of NH Stage on Monday at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Disney’s Frozen Jr. at Concord City Auditorium on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 at communityplayersofconcord.org/tickets.
  • Background Check at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$18 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Judy (PG-13/2019/118 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 8:05

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 8:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 8:05

Downton Abbey (PG/2019/122 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8

Maiden (PG/2019/97 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:25

Wednesday: 2:10, 7:25

Thursday: 2:10, 7:25

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice (PG-13/2019/95 min.)

Tuesday: 5:30

Wednesday: 5:30

Thursday: 5:30

All movie times are p.m.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2019 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright