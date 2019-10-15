Entertainment: Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’ one of many highlights in an entertaining week

Music
Tuesday
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Alex Cohen at Concord Craft Brewing at 5:30 p.m.
- San Fermin with Lisel at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19-$29 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
Thursday
- Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- Raid the Larder with Will Hatch at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3.
Friday
- Downtown Dave and the Deep Pockets at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7 p.m.
- Jesse Cook at Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Vieux Farka Toure & Bombino at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $28-$32 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Nuff Said at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Dopamine at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Tim Gurshin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Sergio Mendes & Bebel Gilberto at Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Heather Maloney at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Andrew North & the Rangers at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3.
- Mikey G at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
- Felix Holt, Cheap City and Girlspit at Dos Amigos Burritos at 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday Jam with Mikey G and 12 oz Soul at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
- Brad Bosse at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
- The Fuzz Boxx at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
Sunday
- Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
- John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Mike Walsh at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.
Theater
- Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories at Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- National Theatre Live in HD: A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Bank of NH Stage on Sunday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards at Bank of NH Stage on Monday at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Disney’s Frozen Jr. at Concord City Auditorium on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 at communityplayersofconcord.org/tickets.
- Background Check at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$18 at hatboxnh.com.
Movies at Red River
Judy (PG-13/2019/118 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 8:05
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 8:05
Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 8:05
Downton Abbey (PG/2019/122 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:25
Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8
Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8
Maiden (PG/2019/97 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 7:25
Wednesday: 2:10, 7:25
Thursday: 2:10, 7:25
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice (PG-13/2019/95 min.)
Tuesday: 5:30
Wednesday: 5:30
Thursday: 5:30
All movie times are p.m.