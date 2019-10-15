American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network looking for volunteers, donations

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is the leading cancer advocacy organization in New Hampshire. That means we work with state and federal lawmakers to make sure all cancer patients have access to treatment, researchers have funding to find cancer cures, kids are protected from Big Tobacco and cancer prevention is a top priority. And we need your help! We’ll be at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Concord on Sunday collecting petitions for increased research funding. If you’re passionate about ending cancer, you can volunteer with us. We’ll give you all the tools you need to influence lawmakers so that no one ever has to hear those three scary words ever again. Let’s put the power of the purse behind cancer research! If you’re interested in volunteering with ACS CAN contact MacKenzie Nicholson, Grassroots Manager, at 471-4116 or mackenzie.nicholson@cancer.org.

MacKenzie Nicholson

ACS Cancer Action Network

