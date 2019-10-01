Strap on those stilettos, fellas, for the 2019 Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event

Marc Racine (left), Rob Kurlanski and Mickey Breau wait for the Walk A Mile in Her Shoes 2018 event to start. Caitlin Andrews Adam Memmolo, right, Marc Racine, center, and Bob McCullen, left, all with the Grappone team for Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, arrange themselves for a cell phone photo on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Brandon Roberts and his daughters Regan (standing) and Aubrey) post at the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes 2018 event on Wednesday, October 3 2018. Caitlin Andrews Rev. Jonathan Hopkins of the Concordia Lutheran Church heads to the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes 2018 event with heels in hand on Wednesday, October 3 2018. Caitlin Andrews

There’s an old saying: “You can’t really understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.” The sixth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in Concord asks men to literally walk one mile in women’s high-heeled shoes.

You don’t have to wear high heels, but it’s part of the fun, and it gets the community to talk about something that’s really difficult to talk about: domestic and sexual violence. Walk a Mile 2019 is not just for men and boys. Everyone is invited to walk and welcome to raise awareness about these critical issues.

Join us Wednesday, Oct. 2 on Main Street in Downtown Concord as we proudly proclaim: “NO MORE! – Not in our community, not in our society!” And Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.

Register for WAM 2019 as an individual, join a team or start your own team. All proceeds from WAM 2019 support the Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire to benefit women, children and men affected by domestic and sexual violence, stalking and elder abuse in Merrimack County.

The Concord-based crisis center provides support services and shelter for victims of abuse in Merrimack County, with approximately 25 percent of those individuals coming from Concord. In 2017, the center served 1,184 people, answered 4,950 hotline calls and provided 2,991 bed nights in the emergency shelter.

Last year’s event attracted about 400 participants and raised about $40,000. In 2017, about $50,000 was raised. This year’s fundraising goal is $60,000, and as of press time more than $35,000 had been raised. Registration is $50 for adults and $35 for youth. Registration and more info are available at cccnh.org.

Event Schedule

4:30 p.m.: Onsite registration/pick up your shirt

5 p.m.: Team photos

5:10 p.m.: Opening remarks

5:30 p.m.: Walk

6 p.m.: Awards

If you don’t want to join in the walk but still want to help, you can make a donation by going to cccnh.org and clicking the “Donate” link near the top of the page. For more info, contact Jen Pierson at 225-7376 or jennifer@cccnh.org.

Crisis Center of Central NH

