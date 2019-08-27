Funds for Education Golf Tournament brings local education funding total to over $150K

Winners of the 2019 Funds for Education Golf Tournament presented by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce: (from left) Tim Melanson, Bill Norton, Bill Verplank and Chris Melanson. Courtesy of Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and 2019 Golf Committee Co-Chairs Paul Ebbs of Sprout for Business and Wendy Keeler of Fairway Real Estate enthusiastically announce the winners of the 31st Annual Funds for Education Golf Tournament held on Aug. 7 at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord. Through the generous support of 2019 Presenting Sponsor Northway Bank, numerous sponsors and 140 players who participated on 35 teams, the sold-out tournament raised proceeds for the Chamber’s Business Grants for Education and Capital Area Student Leadership programming.

“Thanks to continued support from members, players and sponsors, the Greater Concord Chamber has awarded over $150,000 for education grants and more than 650 student leaders have graduated from CASL since the tournament launched 31 years ago,” said Tim Sink, Chamber president.

Top prize winners included:

1st Place: Team Norton Asset Management Inc.: Bill Norton, Chris Melanson, Tim Melanson and Bill Verplank.

2nd Place: Team Eastern Bank: Brian Lavoie, Dan Gray, Matt James and David Simons.

3rd Place: Team Nathan Wechsler & Company, PA: Muriel Schadee, Eric Greene, Joshua Parker and Jameson Meschino.

Putting Contest: Kelly McGrath from Team Northeast Credit Union (Women), Dan Villemaire from Team Northway Bank (Men).

Longest Drive: Ellen Raffio from Team Northeast Delta Dental (Women), Ryan Morse from Team Chappell Tractor (Men).

Straightest Drive: David Simons from Team Eastern Bank.

Closest to the Trap: Joe Kasper from Team Northeast Delta Dental.

For more information, contact the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce at 224-2508 or email info@concordnhchamber.com.

Kristina Carlson Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

Related Posts