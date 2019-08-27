City Manager’s Newsletter: Guided hike, construction work and more

The School Street parking garage now has color-coded levels to help you remember where you parked. Courtesy of City of Concord

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. You can read the full newsletter by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the Newsletter button on the home page. Here are some of the highlights:

HRKNSScowork Monthly Speaker

Come check out the next installment of the HRKNSScowork Monthly Speaker Series with John Clemente, co-founder and president of Echo Ridge, at The Hotel Concord on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. This event is free.

Winant Park guided hike

Join us for a guided hike Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Winant Park trails. Meet your guide, Valerie, at the Fisk Road trailhead. Parker Academy is generously donating the use of their parking lot if the trailhead parking lot is full. Bring water and bug repellent. The hike will last approximately an hour. The hike will go on even in light rain; it will be canceled in the event of downpours or lightning. Concord Trail Passports will be available at the hike. Find out more at capwellness.org. For a map of the trail, go to concordnh.gov.

Live Music on the Lawn rescheduled

The final Live Music on the Lawn concert has been rescheduled to this Thursday. The concert, featuring Nick’s Other Band, will take place on Prince Street at 6 p.m. The side lawn of the library will be available for seating – bring a blanket or a lawn chair if you wish.

Nick’s Other Band is a high-energy rock ‘n roll dance band that audiences love. The event will also feature Dos Amigos, Constantly Pizza and Kona Ice selling food and snacks.

School Street garage update

Membrane work on the fifth floor of the School Street parking garage is complete and the floor is 100% open and available for public metered parking. The contractor is continuing with membrane work on the fourth and third levels of the garage. In addition, the contractor has been painting the party walls between the garage and the abutting office building on each level of the garage. Each wall is being painted with the identifying color for the corresponding level of the garage. In addition to freshening up and brightening the garage, color coding these walls provides a visual cue to remind patrons where they parked. Lastly, the contractor recently washed the entire interior of the north stair tower. This removed dust on the steel frame, as well as stains on the concrete stairs. The city’s new maintenance protocol calls for washing floors and stairs in all three municipal parking garages annually. Routine washing is important as it helps create a positive experience for our customers, as well as prolong the useful life of these important facilities.

Neighborhood street paving

Continental Paving will be working on sidewalks, paving in driveways, and loaming on Hutchins, Ormond and Sylvester streets. They are scheduled to finish pave Ormond Street, Hutchins Street (North State Street to the water treatment facility), and the sections out to West Parish Road sometime this week. All work is weather dependent and the schedule could change day to day. During construction, streets will be closed to on-street parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Stefanie Breton

