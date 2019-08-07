‘Apollo 13’ to be screened at Rollins Park on Thursday night

Concord Parks and Recreation drew a big crowd to Rollins Park last year for an outdoor showing of "Moana." This year, there will be two movies -- "Sing" on June 27 at Rollins and "Zootopia" on July 11 at Keach Park. Courtesy of Concord Parks and Recreation Concord Parks and Recreation drew a big crowd to Rollins Park last year for an outdoor showing of "Moana." This year, there will be two movies -- "Sing" on June 27 at Rollins and "Zootopia" on July 11 at Keach Park. Courtesy of Concord Parks and Recreation

Concord Parks and Recreation’s popular Movies in the Park series wraps up for the year Thursday evening with a screening of the 1995 film Apollo 13.

The movie tells the story of the dramatic Apollo 13 mission to the moon in 1970, in which a catastrophic failure on the spaceship forced the crew to abort their mission to land on the moon, in turn creating a much more important mission – getting back home alive.

After we just celebrated the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, the first manned mission to the moon, Apollo 13 offers a stark reminder of the incredible complexity, risk and danger involved in a mission of that magnitude.

A star-studded cast featuring Tom Hanks, Ed Harris, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton and Gary Sinise brings the heart-pounding drama to life in this Oscar-winning true story.

While the Movies in the Park series tends to feature movies targeted directly at kids – past films have included Moana, Sing and Zootopia – this screening is more for general audiences. While Apollo 13 certainly would not be classified as a kids’ movie, it’s not just for adults, either. This screening is open to everyone, and it could be a good chance for kids to learn a little something about a truly remarkable human achievement – led by the guy they know as Toy Story’s Woody.

The movie will be screened at Rollins Park at dusk on Thursday. It’s rated PG and the run time is 2 hours, 20 minutes (keep that in mind when considering bringing the little ones). Feel free to bring blankets or chairs, and you’ll want to get there early to get a good spot.

