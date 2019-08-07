‘Apollo 13’ to be screened at Rollins Park on Thursday night

Concord Parks and Recreation’s popular Movies in the Park series wraps up for the year Thursday evening with a screening of the 1995 film Apollo 13.
The movie tells the story of the dramatic Apollo 13 mission to the moon in 1970, in which a catastrophic failure on the spaceship forced the crew to abort their mission to land on the moon, in turn creating a much more important mission – getting back home alive.
After we just celebrated the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, the first manned mission to the moon, Apollo 13 offers a stark reminder of the incredible complexity, risk and danger involved in a mission of that magnitude.
A star-studded cast featuring Tom Hanks, Ed Harris, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton and Gary Sinise brings the heart-pounding drama to life in this Oscar-winning true story.
While the Movies in the Park series tends to feature movies targeted directly at kids – past films have included Moana, Sing and Zootopia – this screening is more for general audiences. While Apollo 13 certainly would not be classified as a kids’ movie, it’s not just for adults, either. This screening is open to everyone, and it could be a good chance for kids to learn a little something about a truly remarkable human achievement – led by the guy they know as Toy Story’s Woody.
The movie will be screened at Rollins Park at dusk on Thursday. It’s rated PG and the run time is 2 hours, 20 minutes (keep that in mind when considering bringing the little ones). Feel free to bring blankets or chairs, and you’ll want to get there early to get a good spot.
Insider staff