On Display: Nature photos on canvas by Christine Wrazen at NHTI

Rhodora, by Christine Wrazen. Morning Glow on Portland Head, by Christine Wrazen. Waterlily Serenity, by Christine Wrazen. The Whites Ablaze, by Christine Wrazen. Full Sturgeon Moonrise, by Christine Wrazen. Evening Escape, by Christine Wrazen. Trillium at Waterville Cascades, by Christine Wrazen. Sun-Kissed, by Christine Wrazen.

NHTI’s library art gallery has a new exhibit, “Nature Easels,” by graphic designer and photographer Christine Wrazen, just installed last week. The exhibit will be on display until the end of September.

The art installation features eight pieces consisting of a digital photograph printed on a small, square canvas and presented on a miniature easel adorned with flowers. Any of the works can be yours – they’re priced at $38 apiece.

For more information and to see more of Wrazen’s work, go to peaceofnaturephotos.com. For library gallery hours, go to nhti.edu.

