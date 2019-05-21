Best Outdoor Dining 2019 – Cheers Grille & Bar

Cheers Grille & Bar

Address:
17 Depot St #1,
Concord, NH

Phone:
(603) 228-0180
Website:
http://www.cheersnh.com/
Downtown Cheers Grille & Bar is inspired by everything that makes New England great. It is our hope that the unique culture of New England is transplanted right here to our restaurant in beautiful downtown Concord New Hampshire; a multi-level dining establishment with an unmatched attention to detail and the best food and beverage that Concord has to offer. We’ve worked hard to create an atmosphere of where you’ll feel like you’ve landed at a close friends for dinner and sports. 

2nd Place

El Rodeo

3rd Place

The Barley House

