Best Fine Dining 2019 – Granite Restaurant & Bar

Granite Restaurant & Bar
Best Fine Dining
Address:
96 Pleasant Street,
Concord, NH
Phone:
(603) 227-9005
Website:
http://www.graniterestaurant.com
2nd Place
O Steaks & Seafood
Address:
11 S Main St, Concord, NH
Phone:
(603) 856-7925
Website:
http://magicfoodsrestaurantgroup.com/osteaks/
3rd Place
Angelina’s Ristorante Italiano
Address:
11 Depot Street, Concord, NH
Phone:
(603) 228-3313
Website:
http://www.angeliansrestaurant.com