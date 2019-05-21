Best Cocktail 2019 – O Steaks & Seafood

O Steaks & Seafood
Best Cocktail
Address:
11 S Main St,
Concord, NH
Phone:
(603) 856-7925
Thank you to all of our incredible supporters who voted for their favorite O Steaks & Seafood location. We are proud to share that both O Steaks & Seafood locations won Best Business Dinner in their region. A sincere thank you to each and every one of you for taking the time and consideration to include us in your ballot.
If you have not visited either O Steaks & Seafood, this is a great time to come by! Whether you are treating a client to a delicious business meal, enjoying a romantic dinner, or meeting up with friends, O Steaks & Seafood strives to be the best, every time.
2nd Place
Chuck’s BARbershop
Address:
90 Low Avenue, Concord, NH
Phone:
(603) 856-7520
Website:
http://chucks-barbershop-bar.business.site/
3rd Place
Tie – El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, Hermano’s
Address:
Phone:
