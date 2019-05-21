Best Butcher Shop 2019 – Concord Beef & Seafood

Concord Beef & Seafood
Best Butcher Shop
Address:
75 S Main St,
Concord, NH
75 S Main St,
Concord, NH
Phone:
(603) 226-3474
(603) 226-3474
Website:
http://concordbeefandseafood.com/
http://concordbeefandseafood.com/
We are a premium butcher and fresh seafood market. We travel to the Boston Fish Pier several times a week and handpick only the finest and freshest seafood available. We feature Chairman’s Reserve Certified Premium Beef and Bell & Evans chicken.
2nd Place
Wine’ing Butcher
-
Address:
16 Sheep Davis Rd, Pembroke, NH
-
Phone:
(603) 856-8855
-
Website:
http://wineingbutchernh.com/
3rd Place
Mike’s Meat Shoppe
-
Address:
1009 Upper City Road, Pittsfield, NH
-
Phone:
(603) 435-0002
-
Website: