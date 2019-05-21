Best Butcher Shop 2019 – Concord Beef & Seafood

May 21, 2019

Concord Beef & Seafood

Best Butcher Shop

Address:
75 S Main St,
Concord, NH

Phone:
(603) 226-3474
Website:
http://concordbeefandseafood.com/
Best Best Butcher Shop - Concord Beef & Seafood

We are a premium butcher and fresh seafood market. We travel to the Boston Fish Pier several times a week and handpick only the finest and freshest seafood available. We feature Chairman’s Reserve Certified Premium Beef and Bell & Evans chicken.

2nd Place

Wine’ing Butcher

3rd Place

Mike’s Meat Shoppe

