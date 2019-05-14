Have you seen this protected spotted turtle that was stolen from Audubon McLane Center?

Have you "spotted" this protected spotted turtle anywhere? This turtle was taken from the Audubon's McLane Center without permission and the Audubon folks would love to have him/her back. Courtesy of N.H. Audubon McLane Center

As a general rule, the Insider stays away from crime stories. However, after receiving an email last week from Stephanie Parkinson, a volunteer at the Audubon’s McLane Center in Concord, about a missing spotted turtle, we couldn’t sit back and do nothing.

Apparently, the spotted turtle is a threatened species in New Hampshire, and one was removed from the Audubon’s reptile room, where it has lived for several years. The story has been posted to the Audubon’s Facebook site, and N.H. Fish & Game has been notified and posted it as well.

Just to be clear, this is not a joke and the Audubon really is hoping for the safe return of this threatened reptile. Nobody has said, to our knowledge, that no questions will be asked should someone come forward, but if you’re reading this and you have any information at all, do the right thing. Imagine if someone came into your house and stole your rare and prized showdog or something like that.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding this spotted turtle, please call 224-9909, ext. 333.

