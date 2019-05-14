CYPN: State employee Noah Hodgetts is the Young Professional of the Month

State employee Noah Hodgetts is the Concord Young Professionals Network's Young Professional of the Month. He enjoys leisurely strolls through White Park and watching the Red Sox try to get over .500. Courtesy of Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Concord Young Professionals Network introduces you to our Young Professional of the Month, Noah Hodgetts. Each month the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 31.

Where do you live? Concord.

Where do you currently work? I am an Assistant Planner in the Planning Division at the New Hampshire Office of Strategic Initiatives focusing on the intersection of municipal land use regulation, data analysis and policy making.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? Surveying New Hampshire newspapers every morning to find the most relevant planning and development stories across the state for the weekly posting of New Hampshire Planning News.

Where did you go to school? I attended College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Maine, where I earned a bachelor’s degree in human ecology, and Northeastern University in Boston, where I earned my master’s degree in urban and regional policy.

What do you like to do for fun? I enjoy biking, hiking and photography, and am also an avid Boston sports fan (especially the Red Sox). In an attempt to discover more of my newly adopted state, my wife and I have embarked on a project of visiting all 260 historic markers (and counting) throughout New Hampshire. So far, we have visited close to 30.

Favorite places to be? Watching a Red Sox game at Fenway Park or somewhere outdoors where all you can hear is nature.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally? I first found out about the Concord Young Professionals Network shortly after moving to Concord from Massachusetts with my wife last spring, after I took a job with the state. As I began exploring avenues for making new friends in Concord, I kept repeatedly hearing about CYPN. Through CYPN I have met many interesting people and discovered several new places in and around Concord while also cultivating new friendships.

What organizations are you involved with? I have served on the board of the Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action, a Greater Boston nonprofit, for several years. I am looking to get more involved in similar social justice-minded nonprofits in the Concord area.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? For a quick meal, Dos Amigos Burritos. For a quiet sit-down meal, Angelina’s.

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? I really enjoy walking through White Park and strolling down Main Street near the State House. As an urban planner by training, I am constantly reminded of how well both places epitomize quality walkable, vibrant spaces that have benefited from sustained investment and have a unique sense of place.

What is one of your life goals? One of my life goals is to become a more active and engaged citizen in my community, whether that means advocating for causes I believe in or one day running for public office.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? My favorite CYPN event was my first CYPN event at the Henniker Brewing Company last fall. As a first-timer, everyone immediately made me feel welcome, the beer was great, and it didn’t hurt winning the door prize at my first event.

Where is the best place you’ve visited? The most awe-inspiring place I’ve ever visited is Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! I’m a twin.

(About CYPN: Concord Young Professionals Network is a professional and personal development initiative of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce that promotes the growth of Capital Region professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s. CYPN will join the Greater Concord Chamber along with other area chambers and YP networks for complimentary networking at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Ballpark Business Series in Manchester on May 22 at 5 p.m. in the Samuel Adams Brewhouse. Bring up to three guests and stay when the game starts at 6:35 p.m. For more information or to register, visit ConcordNHChamber.com/CYPN. Email events@concordnhchamber.com to sign up for future event updates.)

