City Manager’s Newsletter: Beaver Meadow in full swing, public works celebration and more

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. Here are some of the highlights:

Beaver Meadow in full swing

The driving range and the course at Beaver Meadow Golf Course are open, as well as the patio. Get out and enjoy some golf!

A reminder that our 2019 Chet Wheeler Red, White & Blue Golf Tournament is coming up May 25 to 27. A unique tradition with this event is that all players will play from each set of tees, which are colored red, white and blue. Day 1 we will play the longest course (blue tees), Day 2 will be slightly shorter and easier (white tees) and the final day we will play the shortest course (red tees). This event is the first major of the year and signifies the start of tournament season. Cost is $80 for members, $150 for non-members. Pricing includes three days of food, a tee gift, greens fees and tournament prizes.

Celebrate Public Works Week

Join Concord General Services on Twitter @ConcordNHGS on Monday, May 20, from 2 to 3 p.m. to take part in the national conversation about public works services. Follow and tweet along using the hashtag #NPWW.

Also, join the City of Concord on Tuesday, May 21, for its third annual Concord Public Works Celebration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Memorial Field. It is a free public event with activities that include live demonstrations, Touch-A-Truck, Battle of the Backhoe, games, exhibits, music by Nazzy Entertainment DJs and 98.3 WLNH, a pay-as-you-throw trash bag raffle and more! Meet Concord General Services’ mascot, Public Works Pup, and some of the city’s dedicated public works employees.

New this year, Concord General Services is partnering with the New Hampshire Food Bank to participate in the New England Chapter of the American Public Works Association’s “Fill a Public Works Truck” Food Drive. Help Concord General Services fight hunger during National Public Works Week by donating nonperishable food items. Most needed items include pasta, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, rice and canned goods (soup, vegetables, fruit, gravy, tomato sauce, tuna, etc.) Items can be dropped off at 311 N. State St. during the week, at the Concord Public Works Celebration, or at Market Basket on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All donations will benefit the Friendly Kitchen.

Yoga on Main

Yoga on Main is back for a second year! Grab a yoga mat and head over to the New Hampshire State House lawn on Saturday for some inspired wellness in an outdoor community setting. All levels and ages are welcome and encouraged to participate. Register at concordnhchamber.com.

Stefanie Breton

