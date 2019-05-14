Bulletin Board: Big trees, yoga and wine, meetings and more

Music school to host seminars

During May, Mental Health Awareness Month, Concord Community Music School is partnering with Riverbend Community Mental Health with a choral concert, panel discussion and weekly presentations that highlight the use of music in mental and behavioral health treatment.

The music school will host free weekly “Good Vibes: Music & Mental Health” presentations by licensed expressive arts therapists and faculty from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. each Tuesday in May. Presentations are at the Concord Community Music School Recital Hall, 23 Wall St. They are free to attend, and no registration is required. All are welcome to come and learn more about the proven healing powers of music and music therapy, and pick up some ideas for incorporating music into your own family’s health and wellness.

This Tuesday, May 14, will feature a program called Express Yourself! Musical Tools for Emotional Communication, presented by CCMS Music Therapy Director Julieann Hartley. Next Tuesday, May 21, will have a program called Calming the Body to Clear the Mind, presented by CCMS Dance Movement Therapist Heather Oberheim.

Liza Poinier

Big Trees lesson at Audubon

If you want to learn about the state’s biggest trees, then be sure to go to the presentation at the Audubon Society on Silk Farm Road on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Kevin Martin will be showing and discussing these trees as described in his new book, Big Trees of New Hampshire. You will hear how he got involved with finding the trees, how lumber from similar trees is used in his boatbuilding work, and how wildlife will use these impressive parts of our landscape. The discussion will cover trees on public land in all parts of the state and where they are located so you can go see them for yourself. City tours of Portsmouth, Nashua and Concord are also described.

Books will be available after the presentation for those interested.

Kevin Martin

Yoga and wine at Local Baskit

PranaSTRONG Yoga & Wellness joins us on Friday at 6:30 p.m. for a gentle yoga class followed by a wine and chocolate bonbon tasting. We will be tasting Girls in the Vineyard wines and will learn about their amazing scholarship opportunity and nibble on bonbons from La Cascade du Chocolat. The “Every Great Woman Starts as a Girl” scholarship is open to New Hampshire women over the age of 21 who graduated high school at least five years ago. Let’s help spread the word!

This is a free event but space is limited and requires an RSVP to hold your spot; please call 219-0882 or message us on Facebook to RSVP for the yoga; Local Baskit will be open until 8 p.m. that evening and the wine and chocolate tasting part will begin after yoga at 7:30 and is open to the public.

Beth Richards

First Church/Third Sunday

On Sunday at 1 p.m., Jazz Sanctuary – First Church/Third Sunday will present, “Joy Redux – The Spirituality of Resurrection,” at Concord’s First Congregational Church (177 N. Main St. – corner of North Main and Washington streets). Jazz guitarist BJ Steinberg returns to the guitar chair in the WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band as they and vocalist and pastor Emilia Halstead reprise the music from their recent CD, Jazz Sanctuary Songs of Joy. The conversational time will explore the shoots of new life in the hearts and lives of those who attend. Jazz Set at 1 p.m., and Jazz Worship Experience at 1:30. There is no admission fee and all are welcome wherever you are on life’s journey!

Tim Wildman

Patriots Football For You clinic

On Sunday, the New England Patriots Alumni Club will be hosting their free Football For You Clinic at Memorial Field in Concord. This free, non-contact clinic is coached by former Patriots players and local coaches. Pre-registration is requested and the clinic is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. Online registration is now open at patriotsalumni.com/ffy/concord-nh.

David Gill

Speech contest winner wins again

Peter Bittman, a junior at Bishop Brady High School, won the Northeast Rotary District 7870 Four Way Test speech contest on May 4 in Danvers, Mass., with a compelling speech on “gang violence in El Salvador.” Peter had won the local contest sponsored by the Rotary Club of Concord on March 27, where a total of 16 students from Concord’s high schools competed. From there, he advanced and won at the district semifinals in Henniker on April 1, and then went on to take home the top Rotary prize at the Northeast Rotary contest.

During the Four-Way Test, students had to answer the four questions set forth by Rotary: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? The Rotary Club of Concord has been offering the contest every year to high school students in the community since 2003.

Doris Ballard

Zonta Club wants your old books

Do you have bookshelves that are sagging under the weight of books? Have you found it difficult to part with these books, although you have not read them in years? Now is your chance to free up your shelves and support a good cause by donating these books to the Zonta Club of Concord, a local volunteer organization dedicated to empowering our community’s women and girls.

The Zonta Club of Concord would like to receive your gently used books for their 2019 Market Days tent sale in front of Marketplace New England on June 20 to 22. Zonta raises money annually to support local women and girls, and this year the proceeds from the sale of these books will go toward scholarships for local women to continue their education.

We are looking for fiction and nonfiction novels, children’s books, historical books and more. Please no text books or dictionaries. Please also consider donating any old records. You can drop off your donations at Marketplace New England (7 N. Main St.) during business hours by June 10. Also, please feel free to give them to any Zonta member you may know.

For more information, call club member Rebecca Barnwell at (615) 445-0385.

Rebecca Barnwell

