We had fun in Tilton and Northfield, but there were some things we missed

It was a whirlwind trip trough Tilton and Northfield, and what a trip it was. For as much fun as we had, there were a few things we didn’t have enough time to get around to.

For instance, we wanted to check out Smoke N Barley, a country store that stocks all kinds of exotic craft beer, beer-brewing supplies and a wide range of tobacco products. We weren’t able to get in touch with an owner to show us around.

We also had high hopes of visiting AutoServ, which has sold more than 100,000 vehicles and has hundreds more on its lots right now. We wanted to check out some of the inventory and hopefully test drive something (like, I dunno, maybe the 2019 Shelby GT350 or the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T), but, alas, the sales manager was a little too busy to fit that kind of tomfoolery into his schedule.

There’s also the Franklin VNA & Hospice, which is right over the border in Franklin. You wouldn’t really think of a VNA and hospice as an Insider type of place, but they do have a fun event on June 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. called Tea in the Garden, a relaxed afternoon of tea and treats in the peaceful garden at 75 Chestnut St., Franklin. Tickets are $25 each or $40 for a pair – call 934-3454 to get yours.

We also missed out on Fireworks of Tilton, which claims on its website “the largest selection in New Hampshire,” and also “Elvis buys here,” but we couldn’t reach anyone on the phone.

There’s always next year, though, right?

