City Manager’s Newsletter: Special election notice, farmers market returns and more

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. Here are some of the highlights:

Library to host Holocaust program

Concord Public Library will host a program about the Holocaust on Tuesday, May 7, called “The Holocaust: Our Duty to Remember – But What?” This presentation, to be held at 6 p.m. by Mick Grzonka, will provide historical context of the event in Nazi Germany, the reasons behind the Nazi regime’s rise to power, and the background against which the Pogrom Night, and later the Holocaust, took place. The talk is organized around dispelling four common myths which, if allowed to stand uncorrected, would make it all too easy to dismiss the events of the 1930s and 1940s as irrelevant for today’s world. The talk will cover how the Nazi regime came about, and the reasons for its atrocious deeds. In particular, it will take a close look at how common, “normal” people were induced to contribute to the industrialized murder as which we must understand the Holocaust today.

Ward 4 special election notice

On Tuesday, June 4, Ward 4 residents will have the opportunity to cast their vote at the Ward 4 Special Municipal Election being held to fill the vacant City Council seat. The Ward 4 polling location, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Concord, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Absentee ballots for this election are now available from the City’s Clerk’s Office. Residents who are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day, due to absence from town, religious observance or physical disability, may request an absentee ballot from the City Clerk’s Office.

You must be registered to vote prior to casting an absentee ballot. May 28 is the last day residents may register to vote prior to Election Day.

For more information about the upcoming election, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Outdoor farmers market returns

The Concord Farmers Market is one of the oldest in the state, beginning in the summer of 1981 in the parking lot of New Hampshire Savings Bank, now the Attorney General’s office. The market moved to its current location on Capitol Street next to the State House in 1988.

With about 50 vendors, there’s a terrific selection of bakery products, meat, eggs, dairy, fruit, vegetables, fish, honey, granola and maple products. Many of the vendors are certified organic. We also feature potted plants, cut flowers, wood products, dog treats and body care products.

Do your shopping Saturday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Concord Farmers Market. The 2019 Concord Farmers Market season runs from May 4 to Oct. 27. Go to concordfarmersmarket.com for more information.

Main Street crosswalk repairs

The city’s crosswalk repair contractor continued to make great progress on North Main Street last week, completing both sides of the crosswalks at Park Street and Capitol Street, Capital Plaza, and Warren Street. Weather permitting, the work will resume Monday, May 6, with the final crosswalk repairs at Depot Street and Pleasant Street. Work is expected to start each day at 7 a.m. and wrap up by 6 p.m. All work is expected to be completed by the end of May.

Rock ‘N Race on the horizon

The annual Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care Rock ‘N Race is Thursday, May 16.

New this year: A 1-mile option is available for people who want to participate but may not be ready to walk the whole route! One-mile participants are asked to please stay on the sidewalks in residential areas for safety reasons, as not all streets along this route will be closed to traffic.

Blue Bag Program

Organize a litter clean-up of a public Concord area with Concord General Services’ Blue Bag Program! The Blue Bag Program is a free and easy way to get involved to clean up the local community. There is no cost to participate. Just fill out a release form, pick up free blue bags at our office, perform a clean-up, leave the bags roadside and then notify General Services when you’re done and they’ll collect the bags! It’s that easy! It’s a great way to volunteer, keep the community clean and protect the local environment – a perfect Earth Day activity! Get involved and learn more at concordnh.gov/bluebagprogram.

Stefanie Breton

