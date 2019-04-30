Riverbend Reads series to present dinner and book discussion with Laurie Frankel

Laurie Frankel This is how it always is Statistics on Transgender teens

A New York Times bestselling, award-winning author will be hosting a Dinner and Book Discussion at Hotel Concord on May 30 as part of the Riverbend Reads series.

Laurie Frankel is a former college professor who is now a professional writer and was recently named one of the 50 Most Influential Women in her home city of Seattle.

Frankel will be discussing her book This Is How It Always Is, a novel of a modern family dealing with the reality of raising a transgender child.

According to her website, This Is How It Always Is is a novel about revelations, transformations, fairy tales, and family. And it’s about the ways this is how it always is: Change is always hard and miraculous and hard again; parenting is always a leap into the unknown with crossed fingers and full hearts; children grow but not always according to plan. And families with secrets don’t get to keep them forever.”

The event will be held May 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hotel Concord, 11 S. Main St. Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased at riverbendcmhc.org.

Resources:

Trevor Project, 24-hour crisis hotline for youth, 1-866-488-7386

Trans Lifeline (all ages), 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. EST, 877-565-886

