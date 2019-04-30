Riverbend Community Mental Health offers a wide range of services to the community

Services at Riverbend Community Mental Health

Addiction treatment, recovery services

Our Choices program offers comprehensive outpatient addiction treatment and recovery services for adults and adolescents. We embrace a harm reduction model of care aimed at reducing the negative consequences associated with drug use. We provide treatment regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay, and walk-ins are welcome. Start treatment today by calling 1-844-5-CHOOSE (844-524-6673)

Adult services

We offer a wide array of compassionate, comprehensive, evidence-based treatment to adults in central New Hampshire. Our services are available at our offices in Concord and Franklin, in your home, at work and at other community locations. Our aim is to meet you where you are and help you identify and resolve issues that are keeping you from successfully achieving your goals.

Children’s services

We provide compassionate, comprehensive, evidence-based treatment to help young people and their families identify and resolve issues that keep them from success.

Counseling is available for a wide variety of issues like anxiety, depression, self-harming behaviors, divorce, blended families, school and/or learning difficulties, autism spectrum disorders, gender identity issues, grief, trauma, abuse, addiction, chronic illness, suicidal thoughts, etc. Services are available at our offices in Concord and Franklin, at schools, in clients’ homes, and at other community locations.

Wellness education

Statistics are compelling. One out of every five of us has a diagnosable – and treatable – mental health issue. Treatment works, and our calendar is filled with workshops and presentations geared to your and your family’s needs and interests. Private trainings are also available for your school, business, or organization.

Counseling and mental health

Our licensed therapists are ready to help individuals discover their strengths, learn new skills, and realize their potential.

Integrated health

We believe that providing physical health and behavioral health care in one setting creates a synergy that makes better medical and mental health outcomes possible.

Psychiatric emergency services

We are here for you 24/7 at 1-844-7-Help4U (1-844-743-5748)

Bottom line, if you are concerned, call us.

Residential programs

We offer safe, affordable, supported housing with varying levels of care for our adult clients living with severe and persistent mental illness.

