Expression through the arts is a major theme of Mental Health Awareness Month

Healing and expression through the arts will be a common theme throughout Mental Health Awareness Month.

From May 1 through 31, a unique display of works will be on exhibition at the Kimball Jenkins Estate on North Main Street. Artists living with a serious mental illness and those who support them were selected to share their pieces about what you should know about mental health and substance use disorders.

Each Tuesday in May, the public is invited to take part in the “Good Vibes Music Series” at Concord Community Music School. Classes will be led by instructors that specialize in music and dance therapy.

On Tuesday, May 7, the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus will offer a free show and LGBTQIA+ panel discussion at the Community Music School. The panelists from all stages of life will share their mental health stories and the evening will conclude with a chorus performance.

The event is free but registration is required. Visit riverbendcmhc.org to reserve a seat.

Good Vibes Music Series

12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord

May 7 is Singing to Connect Soul & Spirit. The interactive workshop will be led by Peggo Horstmann Hodes, M.Mus., M.Ed., CCMS, Songweavers Director. This event is free.

May 14 is Express Yourself! Musical Tools for Emotional Communication. The interactive workshop will be led by Julieann Hartley, MT-BC, CCMS Director of Music Therapy. This event is free.

May 21 is Calming the Body to Clear the Mind. The interactive workshop will be led by Heather Oberheim, R-DMT, CCMS Dance Movement Therapist. This event is free.

May 28 is the Brain’s Pathways: Musical Tools for Mental Health. The interactive workshop will be led by Julieann Hartley, MT-BC, CCMS Director of Music Therapy at Concord Community Music School. This event is free.

