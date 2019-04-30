Documentary on post-war life ‘The Welcome’ to be screened at Havenwood Heritage Heights

Brigadier General Donald C. Bolduc

A documentary that exposes an intimate view of the post-war life reality for veterans and their families will be shown on May 27 in conjunction with a discussion from a retired Brigadier General who is on a mission to bring mental health into the spotlight.

The screening and conversation will take place at Tad’s Place at Havenwood Heritage Heights, located at 149 East Side Drive, Concord.

The Welcome brings the audience into a healing retreat where according to the synopsis, “we witness how the ruins of war can be transformed into the beauty of poetry. Here our perceptions are changed, our psyches strained and our hearts broken. And at the end, when this poetry is shared with a large civilian audience, we begin to understand that all of us are a vital piece of the Welcome as Veterans try to find the way back home. Their examples of unflinching honesty, courage and love lift us up, inspiring all of us once again to feel our common humanity, always the first casualty of war.”

Following the documentary, Brigadier General Donald C. Bolduc will discuss the importance of shedding the stigma of post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, pain management, sleep disorders and neurotoxicity.

Bolduc served 33 years of active duty, and is the recipient of two awards for valor, five Bronze Star medals, and two Purple Hearts.

He survived a bomb blast, numerous fire fights, and a helicopter crash but considers his current role among the most important mission yet: providing a voice for veterans and their families.

The documentary is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the discussion is from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Both are free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, go to riverbendcmhc.org.

