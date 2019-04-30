All about Mental Health Awareness Month, with a word from Riverbend 

Peter Evers

Did you know that 1 in 5 Americans live with mental illness? Mental illness is directly connected to so many of the important conversations we are having in our society: substance abuse, workplace productivity, education, elder care, childhood development, veteran issues, and more.

For years, mental illness and treatment were kept in the shadows but that’s not the case today. The conversation has shifted. Today we value emphasis on services and support for those who need them.

We know that treatment works!

Caring for our mental state is part of overall wellness. Supporting our family members, friends, coworkers, and neighbors is how we develop a strong community.

Riverbend Community Mental Health is a private, nonprofit organization that provides specialized behavioral health services in central New Hampshire. Evidence-based models of treatment guide all our work and we strongly believe in the power of resilience and recovery. We provide educational programming to increase behavioral health literacy and we strongly support efforts to eliminate the stigma associated with mental health.

For us, Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to educate, advocate, and promote wellness. We’ve invited some of the most impressive speakers in the country, gathered amazing regional artwork, and scheduled what will become unforgettable stage productions. These events were planned with our community in mind and all are welcome.

This month we encourage you to wear a green ribbon, educate yourself and others, show your support in celebrating Mental Health Awareness!

Mental Health Awareness, #MayAndEveryDay.

(Peter Evers is CEO of Riverbend Community Mental Health.)

