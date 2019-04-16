Bulletin Board: Spring leaf collection, Discover Wild NH Day and more

Discover WILD N.H. Day is Saturday

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s most popular free community event of the year, is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Fish and Game Department at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord.

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is a fun way for the whole family to explore New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and legacy of outdoor traditions. Browse educational exhibits presented by environmental and conservation organizations from throughout the state. See live animals, big fish and trained falcons. Try your hand at archery, casting, fly-tying and BB gun shooting. Watch retriever dogs in action. Get creative with hands-on craft activities for the kids. Plus, check out the latest hunting and fishing gear and gadgets.

For more information, as well as photos from previous events, go to wildlife.state.nh.us.

N.H. Fish and Game

Spring leaf collection begins

The City of Concord’s Spring Leaf Collection begins Monday, April 22. Concord residents with curbside trash and recycling collection can participate by placing leaves in biodegradable yard waste bags (available at local retailers) or rigid containers labeled “leaves” (no plastic bags). Leaves must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash collection day. Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during Fall Leaf Collection. Only leaves that are bagged or contained in a rigid container will be collected.

Spring leaf collection will continue for six weeks in coordination with trash collection through June 1. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on May 27 due to the Memorial Day holiday. Unacceptable items, including plastic bags, will not be collected.

Residents can also bring leaves to Earth Materials Recycling Center. Drop-off is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pickup truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100 percent free of any unacceptable materials. Any container, bag,or miscellaneous item used to transport leaves to the earth recycling center must be taken back with the resident. Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center’s hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from April 20 through June 1 (with the exception of Memorial Day weekend, when the facility will be closed for the holiday). Hours are weather-dependent and are subject to change. Please call ahead to confirm specific drop-off times at 545-4835.

Visit concordnh.gov/leafcollection for more information about spring leaf collection.

Angelina Zulkic

Rotary Club speech contest winners

The Rotary Club of Concord conducted its annual Four-Way Test speech contest on March 27 at Pleasant View Retirement, where 16 high school students presented speeches on a topic of their choice that addresses the club’s test for ethical behavior. The top three speeches as judged by a panel of Rotarians were awarded to: first place, Peter Bittman, Bishop Brady High School; second place, Jeong-In Lim, Trinity Christian High School; and third place, Lillian Hodapp, Bishop Brady High School.

The winner, Peter Bittman, competed at the District Semifinal Speech Contest at the Henniker Community Center in Henniker on April 7. The top four finishers at Henniker will go on to compete at the Northeast Rotary District Four-Way Test speech contest in Danvers, Mass., on May 4.

Doris Ballard

Easter Sunday with Jazz Sanctuary

“Here Comes the Sun – Easter Sunrise with Jazz Sanctuary” will occur this Sunday at 7 a.m. in Concord’s Eagle Square. This jazz worship experience is sponsored by West Congregational Church and First Congregational Church and will feature a message from Pastor Amanda Wagner and vocals by Pastor Emilia Halstead along with the WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band. This celebration is free of charge and open to all, wherever you are on life’s journey! If the weather is inclement, this will take place at First Congregational Church (177 N. Main St.). An Easter breakfast will follow at West Congregational Church (499 N. State St.).

Tim Wildman

Toastmasters open house

Toastmasters is where distinguished leaders are made! The Concord area Toastmasters welcome you to a Public Speaking Forum and free raffle next Wednesday, April 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at New England College’s 62 N. Main St. location in Concord.

These events will showcase great public speakers and impromptu speaking, along with tips about how to organize a speech, effectively move an audience and to think on your feet. The program will be informal but include the elements of a standard meeting so guests can observe the Toastmasters’ experience. The program will include timed speeches, word of the day and table topics, where club members speak extemporaneously. All of this is done in a warm and supportive environment committed to helping you expand your speaking and leadership skills.

The public is invited to join this fun and welcoming bunch who want to share their positive experiences in Toastmasters with you. This event will be hosted by five Toastmasters clubs in the Concord area. There will be light refreshments and an opportunity to win prizes. Bring a friend, a sense of humor and a desire to grow your club’s communication skills.

For more info, contact Catherine Ryan at c_ryan16@yahoo.com or Grace Cohen at gcohen@anthorne.com.

Catherine Ryan

Related Posts