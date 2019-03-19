CASL: These students have bright futures ahead

Maria Armaganian, Concord High School. One word that describes you: Inspiring. Two qualities of a good leader: Getting her point across (well-spoken), confidence. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Justin Bieber. JON BODELL / Insider staff Aakriti Bhattarai, Concord High. One word that describes you: Outgoing. Two qualities of a good leader: Caring and inspiring. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Michelle Obama because she's super empowering. JON BODELL / Insider staff Meggie Haley, Hopkinton Middle High School. One word that describes you: Bubbly. Two qualities of a good leader: Responsible, execution. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Marilyn Monroe. JON BODELL / Insider staff Nicholas Miller, Hopkinton Middle High School. One word that describes you: Competitive. Two qualities of a good leader: Compassion, confidence. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Marcelo. JON BODELL / Insider staff Lilia Klingler, Hopkinton Middle High School. One word that describes you: Adventurous. Two qualities of a good leader: Delegates, communicates. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Serena Williams -- she is a powerful woman. JON BODELL / Insider staff Libby Segal, Concord High. One word that describes you: Caring. Two qualities of a good leader: Open-minded, confident. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? David Ortiz. JON BODELL / Insider staff Aiden Munro, Bow High. One word that describes you: Creative. Two qualities of a good leader: Inspiring and trustworthy. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Gary Vaynerchuk. JON BODELL / Insider staff Aaron Russell, Concord High. One word that describes you: Spontaneous. Two qualities of a good leader: Good eye contact, well-spoken. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Former president Barack Obama. JON BODELL / Insider staff Kaylee Magoon, Merrimack Valley High School. One word that describes you: Curious. Two qualities of a good leader: Standing out when helping others and being the change within society. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? I would spend a day with Ellen because she is caring and helpful to others around her. JON BODELL / Insider staff Lauren Martel, Hopkinton Middle High School. JON BODELL / Insider staff Annika Ingersoll, Concord High. One word that describes you: Fun. Two qualities of a good leader: They can get along with everyone, and can get everyone to work together. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? I would probably spend a day with Dean Kamen because I think he's really interesting and inspiring. JON BODELL / Insider staff Sarah McCarthy, Bow High. One word that describes me: Determined. Two qualities of a good leader: Being empathetic willing to think outside the box and welcome change. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? I would spend a day with George Washington because he was the first leader of America and I could learn a lot from him. JON BODELL / Insider staff

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce welcomed 24 students selected to take part in Capital Area Student Leadership (CASL) 2019 during a reception on Feb. 20, also attended by parents, guardians, CASL committee members and Chamber staff program liaisons. The students assembled again last Wednesday at the City Wide Community Center for CASL Communication Day, during which students interviewed each other for this Insider feature, gave speeches, toured the facility and met with Dr. Deborah Osgood of the Osgood & Associates financial services firm and Josh Hardy of ConcordTV.

CASL is New Hampshire’s only regional student leadership and civics program. It is offered annually by the Chamber for high school sophomores in the Greater Concord area and generously underwritten by Northeast Delta Dental. Supplemental funding for CASL is provided through the Chamber’s annual Funds for Education Golf Tournament. This year’s class includes students from eight schools in the Capital Region, 12 of whom are featured here. The other 12 students will be featured in next week’s Insider.

