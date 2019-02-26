Concord Coalition to End Homelessness in search of contestants for first-ever talent show

Keith McCormack, executive chef at the Concord Food Co-op, will be among the performers at Concord Coalition to End Homelessness's first-ever talent show on Oct. 5. Courtesy of Concord Food Co-op Juliann Hartley, a music therapist in Concord who just launched a children’s album, will be among the contestants at Concord Coalition to End Homelessness's first-ever talent show fundraiser on Oct. 5. Jennifer Bakos Photography

Concord-area performers: If you’ve dreamt of showcasing your special talent, the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness wants to shine a spotlight on you.

CCEH is recruiting performers of all types to participate in its first-ever talent show in October.

The fundraising event will showcase a variety of talents through a round of live auditions and the final show Oct. 5 on the Capitol Center for the Arts’ newly renovated Bank of New Hampshire Stage. Approximately 10 acts will compete in the Oct. 5 talent show, where Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice winners will be selected. The public is invited to the auditions and final show.

Individuals interested in competing can find full contest rules and submit an application to perform by going to concordhomeless.org and selecting the “Talent Show” tab from the top of the page. The deadline for submitting is April 1.

Entries will be screened in March, with the selected contestants invited to perform at a live audition in May or June at either Area 23 or Lithermans Limited, both located in Concord. Auditioning performers will advance to the Oct. 5 talent show, based partially on the number of audience votes they received and the judges’ opinions.

Talent show chairman and CCEH board member Greg Lessard called the talent show, “a very exciting new fundraiser for CCEH that promises to be a memorable event for Concord. The evening will be themed after Barnum and Bailey’s ‘Greatest Show on Earth,’ and we’re thrilled to offer this event at the new Bank of New Hampshire Stage.”

The Oct. 5 evening will include fundraising activities and food service provided by the theater’s Main Street neighbors: Concord Food Co-op and O Steaks and Seafood.

About CCEH

CCEH’s mission is to end homelessness in the greater Concord area. Working with our partners, our goal is to permanently house all chronically homeless individuals, and ensure there is a safety net and resources in place to quickly re-house people who have recently become homeless.

CCEH operates the Concord Emergency Winter Shelter and daytime Resource Center, which helps with guests’ immediate needs, such as shower, laundry, computer access and a place to receive mail. A caseworker helps guests connect with housing and other resources, and other agencies, including the Concord Hospital Downtown Clinic and Riverbend Community Mental Health. Equally important, the winter shelter and the resource center are both places where people experiencing homelessness are treated with dignity and respect.

CCEH also operates Housing First Concord, a permanent supportive housing program which provides rental assistance and intensive caseworker support to individuals who have struggled with chronic homelessness. CCEH relies on the support of the community, both financial and volunteer time, to do this work, and we are deeply grateful for all the support the Concord community has contributed to CCEH and this cause.

