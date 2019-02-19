City Manager’s Newsletter: Concord PD taking applications for next Citizen’s Academy

Last Friday, the city’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter. The letter was too long to print in its entirety here, but you can access the full version at concordnh.gov by clicking the “Newsletter” button on the homepage.

Police accepting applications for Citizen’s Academy

The Concord Police Department is now accepeting applications for the next Citizen’s Academy, which will begin Tuesday, April 9. The deadline to apply is April 1.

The Citizen’s Academy is a 10-week program that takes place one night a week from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will participate in a variety of activities, including classroom instruction, demonstrations and trips to other organizations involved with the department and the community. Participants will also have the option to go on a ride along, and/or sit in with the Dispatch Center.

During the Citizen’s Academy, participants will be exposed to the glamour and excitement they associate with police work, along with the processes and parts of the job that are less glamorous but vital to day-to-day operations.

Upon completion of the course, participants should have a better understanding of the profession. The department hopes that they will have an interest in contributing to the community through volunteer opportunities.

Anyone interested in being part of the Citizen’s Academy can access more information, instructions and an application online. Please note that a limited background check is required. The application forms and releases can be dropped off at the station, or printed and mailed to: Concord NH Police Department, 35 Green St. Concord, NH 03301, ATTN: Officer Ryan D. Howe. Any questions can be directed to Officer Howe at 225-8600, ext. 3738.

Absentee ballot, election info

On Tuesday, March 5, residents will have the opportunity to cast their votes at the Special Municipal Election. Polling locations within the city of Concord will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Absentee ballots for the Municipal Election are now available from the City Clerk’s Office. Residents who are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day, due to absence from town, religious observance or physical disability may request an absentee ballot from the City Clerk’s office. You must be registered to vote.

For more information about the upcoming election, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. More election information is also available online. The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Ice season continues at Everett Arena

Public ice skating at Everett Arena continues Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available for $5 at the Pro Shop. Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are currently Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Admission is $10 (free entry for goalies). Helmet and gloves are required (full equipment recommended). Sharpen your skates at the new Pro Shop for only $6! Save $10 if you buy a $50 punch ticket that’s good for 10 sharpening sessions. The Pro Shop is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the ice season. Lace up those skates! Visit concordnh.gov/skating for more information.

