Here’s everything that’s going on outside of Concord during N.H. Wine Week

New Hampshire Wine Week is a big to-do across the whole state. While we normally only focus on what’s happening in Concord, for something as big as this, we figured we’d give you the full schedule of events in case you decide to venture outside the city. Most wine tastings will take place at New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets – for instance, a location of “West Lebanon Store” refers to a liquor and wine outlet in West Lebanon (addresses are included). Below is a roundup of all non-Concord events related to New Hampshire Wine Week. Don’t forget – the crown jewel of the whole thing is the Winter Wine Spectacular, details of which are at the end of this roundup.

For more details and to purchase tickets to any of the ticketed events, go to nhwineweek.com.

Jan. 22

Höpler Wine Tasting – West Lebanon Store

West Lebanon Store, 10 Benning St. 4-6 p.m.

Join the Perfecta Wine Company for a Höpler wine tasting at the West Lebanon store. Christof Höpler of Höpler Wines will be in attendance. Wines to be tasted are Hopler Wines Gruner Veltliner, Hopler Wines Pinot Blanc, Hopler Wines Riesling, Hopler Wines Pinot Noir and Hopler Wines Zweigelt.

The Girls in the Vineyard Tasting – Nashua Store

Nashua Store, 294 Daniel Webster Highway. 4-6 p.m.

Join the Perfecta Wine Company for a The Girls in the Vineyard Tasting at the Nashua store on Daniel Webster Highway. Rob McDonald from Art+Farm will be in attendance. Wines to be tasted are The Girls in the Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, The Girls in the Vineyard Chardonnay and The Girls in the Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc.

Tuscan Kitchen – Castello di Querceto Dinner

Tuscan Kitchen, 67 Main St., Salem. 5-9 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a Castello di Querceto wine tasting at the Tuscan Kitchen in Salem. Marco Fizialetti, a winemaker at Castello di Querceto, will be hosting the event. The cost is $55 per person and does not include the gratuity or the tax. The reception starts at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6 and ends at 9.

The Grazing Room – Merriam Vineyards Dinner

The Grazing Room, 33 The Oaks, Henniker. 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a Merriam Vineyards wine tasting at The Grazing Room at Colby Hill Inn. Peter Merriam, owner of Merriam Vineyards, will be hosting the event. The cost is $95 per person and the ticket does not include the gratuity or tax.

Copper Door – Michael David Winery Dinner

The Copper Door, 41 South Broadway, Salem. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner at the Copper Door along with a Michael David Wine tasting. David Phillips of Michael David Winery will be in attendance. The cost is $95 per person and the tax and gratuity are not included.

Bistro Nouveau – Höpler Wine Dinner

Bistro Nouveau, 6 Club House Lane, Grantham. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a Höpler wine tasting at Bistro Nouveau. The tasting will be hosted by Christof Höpler, owner of Höpler Wines. The cost is $65 per person and the ticket does not include the gratuity or the tax.

The Lakehouse Grill – Peter Paul Wine Dinner

The Lakehouse Grill, 281 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a Peter Paul Wine Tasting at the Lakehouse Grill at the Common Man. Martin Reyes, Master of Wine at Peter Paul Wines, will be hosting the event. The cost is $60 per person and the ticket does not include the gratuity or tax.

Sparkling and Still Wines from Napa Valley – Nashua Store

Nashua Store, 294 Daniel Webster Highway. 6-7 p.m.

On Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m., the N.H. Liquor & Wine Outlets and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits will hold the following in-store wine tasting and discussion titled: Sparkling and Still Wines from Napa Valley. Brian Fairleigh, brand and wine education manager of Chandon & Newton Vineyards, will host a seminar, where you will learn first-hand about how Moet & Chandon’s winemaking knowledge has been brought to California, and making superb and affordable sparkling wines. Tickets are $12 and include a wine glass and a $10 New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet coupon off any three or more bottles of the featured wines. The class is limited to 40 participants. Reserve your seat today!

Faro Italian Grille – Viberti Giovanni Dinner

Faro Italian Grille, 70 Endicott St., Laconia. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a Viberti Giovanni wine tasting at Faro Italian Grille. Claudio Viberti, owner and winemaker at Viberti Giovanni, will be hosting the event. The dinner will have four courses and the cost is $60 per person with the tax and gratuity included.

Foundry – The Fladgate Partnership Dinner

Foundry Restaurant, 50 Commercial St., Manchester. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner at the Foundry accompanied by a Fladgate Partnership wine tasting. David Guimaraens, technical director at The Fladgate Partnership, and Giacomo Boscaini, head winemaker, will be hosting the event. The dinner includes four courses. Tickets cost $100 per person and do not include the gratuity or the tip.

Bedford Village Inn – Robert Sinskey Wine Dinner

Bedford Village Inn, 2 Olde Bedford Way, Bedford. 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a Robert Sinskey Wine tasting at the Bedford Village Inn. Maria Helm Sinskey, co-owner of Robert Sinskey Vineyards, will be hosting the event. The cost is $100 per person and does not include the gratuity or tax.

Jan. 23

Cycles Gladiator Tasting – West Lebanon Store

West Lebanon Store, 10 Benning St. 4-5 p.m.

Join the Perfecta Wine company for a Cycles Gladiator wine tasting at the West Lebanon store. Adam LaZarre of Wine Hooligans will be in attendance. Wines to be tasted are Cycles Gladiator Cabernet Sauvignon, Cycles Gladiator Chardonnay, Cycles Gladiator Merlot, Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir and Cycles Gladiator Petite Sirah.

The Girls in the Vineyard Tasting – Nashua Store

Nashua Store, 25 Coliseum Ave. 4-6 p.m.

Join the Perfecta Wine Company for a The Girls in the Vineyard Tasting at the Nashua store on Coliseum Avenue. Rob McDonald from Art+Farm will be in attendance. Wines to be tasted are The Girls in the Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, The Girls in the Vineyard Chardonnay and The Girls in the Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc.

Chateau Beauchene Tasting – Nashua Store

Nashua Store, 25 Coliseum Ave. 4-6 p.m.

Join the Perfecta Wine Company for a Chateau Beauchene Tasting at the Nashua store on Coliseum Avenue. Angie Mathiason of Chateau Beauchene will be in attendance. Wines to be tasted are Chateau Beauchene Cotes du Rhone Blanc, Grand Reserve; Chateau Beauchene Chateauneuf du Pape, Blanc; Chateau Beauchene Cotes du Rhone Rouge, Grand Reserve; Chateau Beauchene Cotes du Rhone Rouge, Premier Terrior; and Chateau Beauchene Chateauneuf du Pape Rouge, Grand Reserve.

La Puerta Tasting – Nashua Store

Nashua Store, 25 Coliseum Ave. 4-6 p.m.

Join the Perfecta Wine Company for a La Puerta Tasting at the Nashua store on Coliseum Avenue. Andrew Miller of the Ecosur Group will be in attendance. Wines to be tasted are La Puerta Torrontes, La Puerta Malbec, Mistinguett Cava Brut and Bodegas Barberis Malbec.

Robert Sinskey Vineyards Tasting – Portsmouth Store

Portsmouth Store, 100 Rotary Way. 4-5:30 p.m.

Join the Perfecta Wine Company for a Robert Sinskey Vineyards Tasting at the Portsmouth store on Rotary Way. Maria Helm Sinskey of Robert Sinskey Vineyards will be in attendance. Wines to be tasted are Robert Sinskey Vineyards Red Blend, POV; Robert Sinskey Vineyard Pinot Noir; Robert Sinskey Vineyard White Blend, Abraxas, Vin de Terrior; Robert Sinskey Vineyard Pinot Gris; and Robert Sinskey Vineyard Pinot Blanc.

Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery – Robert Sinskey Wine Dinner

Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery, 67 State St., Portsmouth. 5 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a Robert Sinskey Wine tasting at the Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery. Maria Helm Sinskey, co-owner of Robert Sinskey Vineyards, will be hosting the event. Dinner costs $35 per person and does not include the gratuity or tax and wine pairings also cost $35 per person and does not include the gratuity or tax.

Tuscan Kitchen – The Voice of Amarone Italian Wine Dinner

Tuscan Kitchen, 67 Main St., Salem. 5-9 p.m.

NHLC and Tuscan Kitchen welcomes Marilisa Allegrini, sixth-generation member of the family, CEO of Allegrini Estate and invites you to join us for an exclusive wine dinner at Tuscan Kitchen in Salem. Enjoy a pleasantly paired four-course dinner with Marilisa featuring her Allegrini wines. Allegrini will be signing bottles at the Tuscan Kitchen Market from 5 to 6 p.m. with dinner following at 6. Get your tickets now as seating is limited. Cost is $82 per person, all inclusive.

The Wilder – Trione Winery Tasting

The Wilder, 174 Fleet St., Portsmouth. 5-8 p.m.

Enjoy Flight Night and a Trione Winery tasting at The Wilder. Director of sales and marketing at Trione Winery, Denise Trione, will be hosting the event. Flight Night starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8. The cost is $25 per person and does not include the gratuity or tax. Wines to be tasted are Sauvignon Blanc, Henry’s Red Blend and Block 21 Cabernet Sauvignon.

Cellar Notes – Wine Dynasties The Boisset & Gallo Families

Puritan Restaurant, 245 Hooksett Road, Manchester. 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Join us at the Puritan Conference Center the evening before the Winter Wine Spectacular for Cellar Notes 2019 presented by the NH Liquor & Wine Outlets Tasting Series! The evening will feature Gina Gallo and Jean-Charles Boisset, who are anxious to share their stories and expertise with a limited guest list and will include direct conversation, bottle signings, photo opportunities, delicious hors d’oeuvres and more! Tickets are $50.

Copper Door – Rombauer Wine Dinner

The Copper Door, 15 Leavy Drive, Bedford. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner at the Copper Door accompanied by a Rombauer wine tasting. Reagan Rombauer Blackwood will be hosting the tasting and sharing her knowledge of winemaking and the industry. The cost is $95 per person and the gratuity and tax are not included.

Firefly – Sean Minor Wines Dinner

Firefly, 22 Concord St., Manchester. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner at Firefly accompanied with a tasting of Sean Minor Wines. Sean Minor will be hosting the tasting and sharing his in-depth knowledge of winemaking and the industry. The $95 ticket is all-inclusive.

Mombo – La Crema Wine Dinner

Mombo, 66 Marcy St., Portsmouth. 6 p.m.

Enjoy a family-style dinner at Mombo accompanied by a La Crema Wine tasting with Craig McAllister, their winemaker. The cost will be $65 plus tax and gratuity. Wines to be served are La Crema Pinot Gris Monterey, La Crema Pinot Noir Monterey, La Crema Pinot Noir Rosé Monterey, La Crema Russian River Chardonnay and La Crema Russian River Pinot Noir.

The Coach House – Klinker Brick Wine Dinner 2019

The Coach House, 353 Main St., New London. 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a wine tasting at The Coach House at the New London Inn. The Klinker Brick Wine Dinner will be hosted by the owners of Klinker Brick, Steve and Lori Felten. There will be complementary artisan cheese and champagne before the meal begins. The cost will be $90 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Foundry – Cannonball Wine Dinner

Foundry Restaurant, 50 Commercial St., Manchester. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner at the Foundry Restaurant accompanied by a Cannonball Wine tasting hosted by their winemaker, Ondine Chattan. The $99 ticket includes the tax and gratuity.

Vino e Vivo – Serge Dore Dinner

Vino e Vivo, 163 Water St., Exeter. 6 p.m.

Join Serge Dore for dinner and a tasting of his fine wines at Vino e Vivo. Reservations are required to attend. The cost is $60 per person plus tax and gratuity.

CR’s Restaurant – J. Lohr Dinner

CR’s Restaurant, 87 Exeter Road, Hampton. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner accompanied by a J. Lohr wine tasting at CR’s Restaurant. Reservations are required. The cost is $95 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Flights and Bites with Cline Cellars

The Crown, 99 Hanover St., Manchester. 6 p.m.

Join Charlie Tsegelotis, winemaker at Cline Cellars, for Flights and Bites with Cline Cellars at the Crown Tavern. Reservations are not needed.

Canoe – Kendall-Jackson Tasting & Tapas

Canoe, 216 S. River Road, Bedford. 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy tapas and a Kendall-Jackson wine tasting hosted by Randy Ullom of Kendall-Jackson. The cost is $45 per person plus tax and gratuity. The reception starts at 6 p.m. and commencement is at 6:30. Wines to be tasted are Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Rosé, Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay, Jackson Estates Chardonnay Santa Maria, Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Pinot Noir, Jackson Estates Pinot Noir Anderson, Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and Jackson Estates Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley.

Adair Country Inn – Angelini Wine Dinner

Adair Country Inn, 80 Guider Lane, Bethlehem. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and an Angelini wine tasting at the Adair Country Inn. The tasting will be hosted by Rick Pignataro, Angelini’s national sales director. The appetizer and prosecco reception starts at 6 p.m. followed by a four-course Italian-themed dinner at 7. The $79 ticket is all-inclusive.

Hanover Street Chophouse – Neal Family Vineyards Wine Dinner

The Hanover Street Chophouse, 149 Hanover St., Manchester. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a Neal Family Vineyards Wine tasting at the Hanover Street Chophouse. Gove Celio, a winemaker at Neal Family Vineyards, will be hosting the event. The cost is $115 per person and does not include the gratuity or the tax.

Blue Moon Evolution – Peter Paul Wine Dinner

Blue Moon Evolution, 8 Clifford St., Exeter. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a Peter Paul Wine tasting at Blue Moon Evolution. Martin-Reyes, the master of wine at Peter Paul Wines, will be hosting the event. The cost is $95 per person and the ticket does not include the gratuity or tax.

The Styles of Port – Nashua Store

Nashua Store, 294 Daniel Webster Highway. 6-7 p.m.

The N.H. Liquor & Wine Outlets and Horizon Beverage will hold the following in-store Port tasting and discussion titled: The Styles of Port. David Guimaraens, technical director and head winemaker of The Fladgate Partnership, will host a seminar, where you will learn first-hand about the fascinating aspects of Port wine. Tickets are $12.

Cello’s – Carpineto Wines Dinner

Cello’s, 143 Raymond Road, Candia. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a Carpineto wine tasting at Cello’s. Carpineto winemaker Antonio Zaccheo Jr. will be hosting the event. The dinner will be four courses and begin at 6 p.m. The cost is $50 per person and does not include the gratuity or tax. Wines to be tasted are LaLuca Prosecco, Dogajolo Bianco, CCR, Rosso and Vino Nobile.

Café Mediterraneo – Benziger Wine Dinner

Café Mediterraneo, 119 Congress St., Portsmouth. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a Benziger Wine tasting at Café Mediterraneo. Chris Benziger, a winemaker at Benziger Family Winery, will be hosting the event. Dinner will be four courses and begin at 6 p.m. The cost is $70 per person and does not include the gratuity or the tax. Wines to be tasted are Benziger Sauvignon Blanc, Imagery Chardonnay, Imagery Pinot Noir, Benziger Cabernet and Imagery Cabernet.

Bedford Village Inn – Banfi Vintners Dinner

Bedford Village Inn, 2 Olde Bedford Way, Bedford. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a Banfi Vintners wine tasting at Bedford Village Inn. Lars Leicht, the Banfi director of trade development, will be hosting the event. Dinner will be four courses and begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $95 per person and does not include the gratuity or tax.

Tuscan Kitchen – Masi Agricola Dinner

The Tuscan Kitchen, 581 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner at the Tuscan Kitchen in Portsmouth along with a Masi Agricola wine tasting. Giacomo Boscaini, owner of Masi Agricola, will be hosting the event. Dinner includes four courses and will begin at 6 p.m. The cost is $75 per person and does not include the gratuity or tax. Wines to be tasted are Masianco, Campofiorin, Costasera Amarone and Bonacosta Valpo.

Cucina Toscana – Castello di Querceto Dinner

Cucina Toscana, 427 Amherst St., Nashua. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and a Castello di Querceto wine tasting at Cucina Toscana. Marco Fizialetti, winemaker for Castello di Querceto, will be hosting the event. Dinner will include four courses and begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $70 per person and it includes the gratuity and tax.

Ember – A to Z Wineworks / REX HILL Dinner

Ember, 1 Orchard St., Dover. 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and an A to Z Wineworks/REX HILL Dinner wine tasting at Ember. Associate winemaker Olivier Prost will be hosting the event. Dinner includes five courses and begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $60 per person and includes the gratuity and the tax. Wines to be served are Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Bubbles and Essence Pinot Noir.

Surf – Cheurlin Champagne Tasting

Surf, 207 Main St., Nashua. 6:30 p.m.

Isiah Thomas and Thomas Cheurlin, owner and head winemaker of Cheurlin Champagne, are hosting a tasting of their champagne at Surf in Nashua. The tasting begins at 6:30 p.m. Wines to be tasted are Brut, Rose, Celebrite and Le Champion.

Jan. 24

Winter Wine Spectacular

Doubletree by Hilton Downtown Manchester, 700 Elm St., Manchester. 6-9 p.m.

The crown jewel of Wine Week is the Easter Seals Winter Wine Spectacular at the Doubletree by Hilton Downtown Manchester. The event will take place on Jan. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. Don’t miss the most spectacular wine event in the region!

There will be more than 1,800 wines available for sampling, as well as scrumptious local fare, a silent auction and raffle, the Bellman Cellar Select VIP tasting room, and the chance to meet and learn from more than 60 wine personalities. The event drew a sold-out crowd of 1,500 people last year.

Explore the Grand Tasting (6-9 p.m., $65 per ticket), or heighten your wine experience with Full Access to include Bellman’s Cellar Select room (limited availability, 5:30-8 p.m.), featuring our finest selections for $135 per ticket.

Proceeds from the Winter Wine Spectacular directly support Easterseals New Hampshire’s early intervention program, which provides services to hundreds of children with developmental delays and physical disabilities from ages three months to three years.

