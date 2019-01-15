Bulletin Board: Grandparents’ group, music notes and more

Grandparents’ group to meet

On Tuesday evenings throughout the month of January, join us at Broken Ground School as we discuss the joys and challenges of raising grandchildren and explore a variety of topics that help support this important parenting journey.

A light family meal and child care will be offered. Meetings are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Register with Ruth Christino by calling 225-0855 or emailing rchristino@sau8.org.

Ruth Christino

Capital Area Memory Cafe

The Capital Area Memory Café for memory-impaired individuals and their family members meets Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway. The Memory Café is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time. This month is our “Safety and Memory Challenges.”

Enjoy an opportunity to socialize and build relationships with others who have memory impairment. Family members can speak with health-care professionals and learn more about resources while their loved ones are engaged in meaningful and supervised activity in a relaxed home-like environment.

The Capital Area Memory Café is a collaboration of Concord Hospital, Concord Regional VNA, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Concord, and Granite Ledges of Concord. Underwriting is generously provided by Merrimack County Savings Bank.

Cafes are free and no registration is required. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 230-5673 or email Jennifer.Brechtel@crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

WWII exhibit up at State Library

The international exhibit “Poles Saving Jews During the German Occupation, 1939-1945” will be on view weekdays at the New Hampshire State Library in Concord through Jan. 25.

The Association of Catholic Journalists of Poland produced the exhibit, which includes 18 panels of archival photographs with text in English and Polish.

The Polish American Congress of New Hampshire worked to bring the exhibit to the Granite State. It has already been on display in Chicago and New York.

“Poles Saving Jews During the German Occupation, 1939-1945” can be seen during the State Library’s regular hours, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. There is no charge to view the exhibit or to visit the library, which is open to the public.

Shelly Angers

Jazz Sanctuary at First Church

“The Jazz of Limitless Space – The Kingdom Within” will be the theme of this Sunday’s Jazz Sanctuary – First Church/Third Sunday at 1 p.m. at Concord’s First Congregational Church (corner of North Main and Washington streets). Ancient religious wisdom and modern neuroscience alike point to exciting possibilities for exploring the inner world, and Pastor Emilia Halstead and Tim Wildman will lead a discussion about the spiritual dimension of these possibilities. Local jazz musician Tim Sink will join vocalist Emilia Halstead and the WildVine Jazz Sanctuary in creating music that leads further inward – and swings! The half-hour jazz set starts at 1, with Jazz Worship Experience beginning at 1:30. There is no admission, and “wherever you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!”

Tim Wildman

Concord Chorale to host Open Sing

Singers are invited to the Concord Chorale Open Sing on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 7:15 p.m. Meet the director and membership, preview the spring concert repertoire, and then schedule an audition. Rehearsal space is in the Concord High School band room, 170 Warren St. Enter through the Fruit Street side door near the corner of Pleasant Street, across from the gas station. More information is available at concordchorale.org.

Nina Bonney

Audubon Nature Club kicks off

The N.H. Audubon McLane Center in Concord is offering an after-school Nature Club for students in fourth through sixth grade on Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. starting Thursday through June 6. The Nature Club will meet once a week after school. Club activities will include exploring the Audubon trails, meeting and learning about our resident animals, learning about nature, playing games and working together on environmental projects. Cost is $60 per child for six months. Scholarships are available. Questions may be directed to Madeline Champlin at Champlin@nhaudubon.org. Registration is required: nhaudubon.org/learn.

Madeline Champlin

Related Posts