Get ready for the spring term classes at OLLI

Diane Perry-Mann displays the tote basket students will create during her four-hour class. David Hess introduces his two-session class on impeachment. Peg Fargo, emcee of the last preview, moves the program along.

If you were invited to take a literature class, what would come to mind – a Shakespeare class or a class named “Three Terrific Sports Novels?” At Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, it would be both in the upcoming term.

OLLI offers non-academic courses to adults over age 50 in two 16-week terms each year. Some of the highlights of the new term, which begins on Feb. 18, include:

Twenty history courses ranging from the Lewis and Clark Expedition to the Women’s Land Army of WWII, the Boston Massacre to the Brinks Job, the Holocaust to Mary Baker Eddy.

Outdoor courses ranging from snowshoeing the Broken Ground Trails in February to hikes and walks in Boscawen and the Contoocook River Park.

Courses in performing arts ranging from a study of George Carlin to barbershop harmony to community radio in Concord to the Concord Theatre’s next act.

Science and space courses including Rocks from Space and Implications of Evolution.

Creative arts offerings, both hands-on workshops such as silk scarf dyeing, pastel painting, Shibori (indigo dye workshop) and basket-weaving and touring opportunities like a visit to the Carroll Studio.

Courses in many other categories from antiques to analytics, single payer healthcare to Craigslist, impeachment to midwifery, Bruce Springsteen to vernal pool exploration, Shakespeare’s Othello to three terrific sports novels.

Besides the 76 Concord-based courses, there are another 160 equally varied course selections in OLLI’s other three learning sites – Manchester, Seacoast (Portsmouth to Rochester) and Conway. You can review all available courses online on OLLI’s website, OLLI.granite.edu. The print catalog is available at town libraries, senior centers, Red River Theatres and other locations or by calling the OLLI office at 513-1377. Class registration begins Feb. 4.

An annual membership costs only $40 and entitles members to discounts on all courses plus many free fun events, special interest groups such as book club and gardening, group travel excursions, a monthly newsletter and talent-sharing opportunities. Perhaps the greatest benefit OLLI offers is the easy companionship and great conversations among engaged seniors with a love of learning and unbridled enthusiasm for active aging.

OLLI’s courses are 100 percent member-developed, non-academic and range from single sessions to eight-week sessions, generally at two hours per session. Most classroom courses are at the local Granite State College campus. OLLI is grateful for the sponsorship of GSC which not only provides classroom space, but administrative, financial, technology and safety support.

(Jacki Fogarty is a member of OLLI.)

