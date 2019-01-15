Entertainment: Rhythm of the Night at the Audi highlights a busy week

It’s a busy week, featuring the annual Rhythm of the Night showcase at the Audi on Saturday.
Have a look:
Music
Tuesday
- Andrew Merzi at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Andrew of the North & the Rangers at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
- April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- Peter Pappas at Common Man at 7 p.m.
Friday
- Whatsername at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Student recital – assorted instruments and voice at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.
- Johnny James at Makris Lobster House at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Second Wind at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
- The Sequoias at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
- Professor Harp at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
- Preciphist at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
Sunday
- Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
- Jared Steer at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Jazz student recital at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.
Theater
- Dorrance Dance at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. Free; limit of four tickets per patron at ccanh.com.
- New Hampshire Theater Awards at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $38.50 to $50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Rhythm of the Night at Concord City Auditorium on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the UPS Store and at the door.
- Fade at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
Movies at Red River
On the Basis of Sex (PG-13/2018/120 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8
Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8
Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8
Mary Queen of Scots (R/2018/124 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25
Thursday: 2:05
The Favourite (R/2018/119 min.)
Tuesday: 7:55
Wednesday: 7:55
The World Before Your Feet (NR/2018/85 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35
Wednesday: 2:10
Thursday: 2:10, 5:35
Monrovia, Indiana (NR/2018/143 min.)
Tuesday: 7:20
Thursday: 7:20
La La Land (PG-13/2016/128 min.)
Thursday: 7
All movie times are p.m.