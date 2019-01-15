Entertainment: Rhythm of the Night at the Audi highlights a busy week

By - Jan 15, 2019 | 0 comments

It’s a busy week, featuring the annual Rhythm of the Night showcase at the Audi on Saturday.

Have a look:

Music

Tuesday

  • Andrew Merzi at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Andrew of the North & the Rangers at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
  • April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.
  • Peter Pappas at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

  • Whatsername at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Student recital – assorted instruments and voice at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.
  • Johnny James at Makris Lobster House at 8 p.m.

Saturday

  • Second Wind at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
  • The Sequoias at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
  • Professor Harp at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
  • Preciphist at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Sunday

  • Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

  • Jared Steer at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Jazz student recital at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Theater

  • Dorrance Dance at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. Free; limit of four tickets per patron at ccanh.com.
  • New Hampshire Theater Awards at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $38.50 to $50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Rhythm of the Night at Concord City Auditorium on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the UPS Store and at the door.
  • Fade at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

On the Basis of Sex (PG-13/2018/120 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8

Mary Queen of Scots (R/2018/124 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25

Thursday: 2:05

The Favourite  (R/2018/119 min.)

Tuesday: 7:55

Wednesday: 7:55

The World Before Your Feet (NR/2018/85 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:10

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

Monrovia, Indiana (NR/2018/143 min.)

Tuesday: 7:20

Thursday: 7:20

La La Land (PG-13/2016/128 min.)

Thursday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2018 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright