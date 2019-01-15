Entertainment: Rhythm of the Night at the Audi highlights a busy week

It’s a busy week, featuring the annual Rhythm of the Night showcase at the Audi on Saturday.

Have a look:

Music

Tuesday

Andrew Merzi at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Andrew of the North & the Rangers at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Peter Pappas at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

Whatsername at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Student recital – assorted instruments and voice at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Johnny James at Makris Lobster House at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Second Wind at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

The Sequoias at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Professor Harp at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Preciphist at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Sunday

Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Jared Steer at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Jazz student recital at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Theater

Dorrance Dance at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. Free; limit of four tickets per patron at ccanh.com.

New Hampshire Theater Awards at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $38.50 to $50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Rhythm of the Night at Concord City Auditorium on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the UPS Store and at the door.

Fade at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

On the Basis of Sex (PG-13/2018/120 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8

Mary Queen of Scots (R/2018/124 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25

Thursday: 2:05

The Favourite (R/2018/119 min.)

Tuesday: 7:55

Wednesday: 7:55

The World Before Your Feet (NR/2018/85 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:10

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

Monrovia, Indiana (NR/2018/143 min.)

Tuesday: 7:20

Thursday: 7:20

La La Land (PG-13/2016/128 min.)

Thursday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

