City Manager’s Newsletter: School Street garage update, tree collection and more

The city of Concord’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The newsletter contained too much information for us to fit into this spot, so we’re just printing some highlights here. For the full newsletter, go to concordnh.gov and click the “Newsletter” button on the home page.

School Street garage update

The new School Street elevator is nearly complete, and we anticipate it will be open to the public sometime this week.

Once the elevator reopens, the city’s contactor will begin demolition of the south stair tower near Warren Street. As such, over the next few days, construction fencing and barricades will be installed in the vicinity of the south stair tower. Despite those activities, the south stair will remain open until such time as the new elevator is complete.

The new south stair tower will be a fully enclosed glass structure nearly identical to the recently completed north stair near School Street. The city anticipates the new south stair will be completed in approximately six months.

The city plans to maintain pedestrian access through the public plaza between Warren Street and School Street while construction of the new south stair is underway. To facilitate this, a temporary walkway will be established using barricades and ramping. However, in order to protect public safety, the city may need to periodically close pedestrian access adjacent to the south stair construction zone as select portions of work associated with the new stair progress.

While full pedestrian access through the plaza may be periodically limited, business entrances accessed directly from the pedestrian plaza near the south stair will remain open for the duration of construction.

Special election reminder

A Special Election to fill current City Council vacancies will be held within the city of Concord on Tuesday, March 5. Those wishing to file for municipal office by petition may do so through Friday.

The filing fee to run for City Council is $5. Filings will be taken for Councilor At-Large and Ward 10 Councilor. Terms for these elected officials expire on Dec. 31.

The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at 225-8500 with any questions. For additional election-related information, visit concordnh. gov/1088/filing-for-office.

More Christmas tree collection

Christmas Tree Collection started last Monday and will continue through Friday. Concord residents with curbside trash and recycling collection can place their Christmas trees curbside for disposal on their trash collection day. Trees must be placed by 7 a.m. next to trash and recycling for collection. All lights, ornaments, tinsel and decorations must be removed from the tree. Wreaths and artificial trees will not be collected. Please note trees will be collected in a separate truck from trash and recycling. Trees can also be taken to the Transfer Station at 77 Old Turnpike Road during the month of January.

Rundlett Middle School food drive

There is a donation box in the lobby of City Hall for the Rundlett Middle School Blue Duke Care Closet Food Drive. The mission of the Blue Duke Care Closet is to alleviate barriers and challenges associated with food insecurities and hunger so that students can remain in school and continue to pursue academic excellence. Suggested donation items include peanut butter, pasta and tomato sauce, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables and fruit, canned soup/stew/chili, and other non-perishables (no glass please). We will be collecting donations through the month of January.

Stefanie Breton

