City Manager’s Newsletter: Christmas tree collection, natural gas safety and more

The city of Concord’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The newsletter contained too much information for us to fit into this spot, so we’re just printing some highlights here. For the full newsletter, go to concordnh.gov and click the “Newsletter” button on the home page.

Christmas tree collection

Christmas tree collection starts Monday.

This two week program will allow residents with curbside trash and recycling collection to place their Christmas trees curbside for disposal on their trash collection day through Jan. 18.

Trees must be placed by 7 a.m. next to trash and recycling for collection. All lights, ornaments, tinsel, and decorations must be removed from the tree. Wreaths and artificial trees will not be collected. Please note trees will be collected in a separate truck from trash and recycling. Trees can also be taken to the Transfer Station at 77 Old Turnpike Road during the month of January.

Skate house pavers

Help build a new Skate House recreation center by engraving a granite paving stone for the walkway and patio to honor a friend, family member, pet, teacher, athlete, colleague, graduate, coach or neighbor.

Pavers will be engraved and installed starting in January in a first-come, first-engraved and installed order.

Natural gas safety

Natural gas has an excellent safety record. However, like all forms of energy, it must be handled properly. It is important for everyone to be familiar with the characteristics of natural gas and be prepared to react properly to ensure your safety and the safety of others.

How to detect a gas leak

Smell: Natural gas is colorless and odorless, but an odor similar to rotten eggs is added. However not all pipelines are “odorized,” and the odor can fade over time.

Sight: You may see a white cloud, mist, fog, bubbles in standing water or blowing dust. Vegetation that appears to be dead or dying for no apparent reason can be another sign.

Sound: You may hear an unusual noise like roaring, hissing or whistling.

What to do if you suspect a leak

Do not smoke or operate electrical switches. Doing so can produce a spark, ignite the gas and cause an explosion. Move to a safe environment. Call 911 or the Liberty Utilities emergency number at 1-855-327- 7758. Provide the exact location and let us know if sewer construction or digging activities are going on in the area. Do not assume someone else will report the condition. For more information, visit our website: libertyutilities.com.

Digging is the most common cause of all accidental damage to underground natural gas pipelines. Even a hand shovel can cause enough damage to create a leak or line failure.

Before you dig/excavate

Whether you are a professional or a do-it-yourselfer, before you excavate you must call 811 to have the exact position of nearby underground natural gas lines marked. It’s free and easy.

The law requires you to call 811 before you dig giving 72 hours advance notice. Your request will be forwarded to your local gas operator, and a worker will be dispatched to mark the line’s location. Once the marks are made, pay attention to them and dig with care. These marks indicate where the gas lines are located. Hand digging is required when working within 18 inches of a utility marking (Safety or Tolerance Zones).

Natural gas lines often run along public streets and can be near and on private property. Sometimes they may be marked with line markers, but very often there will be no identification above ground. Don’t assume you know where the underground lines are – failure to call 811 can jeopardize public safety, result in costly damages, and lead to substantial fines. Visit digsafe.com for more.

Reminders

All city of Concord offices will be closed on New Year’s Day, which is a trash holiday.

New sidewalk regulations take effect today (Jan. 1). Help keep the downtown sidewalks uncluttered, clean, accessible and vibrant. For more information on the regulations, visit concordnh.gov/1706/Sidewalk-Regulations.

New adult classes are set to begin this month through Concord Parks & Recreation in fitness, art, dance, music and much more. There are also drop in for classes and sports available. For more information, visit concordparksandrec.com.

