Still looking for New Year’s plans? We got you

Expect a well-dressed crowd at Tandy's this New Year's Eve for the bar's annual Black & White Party. Courtesy of Tandy's Pub

Christmas is now a thing of the past, and there’s only one more holiday left this calendar year – New Year’s Eve.

Traditionally one of the biggest party nights of the year, you don’t want to be the only one you know who has nothing to do to ring in the new year. Luckily, there are several events going on across Concord that you can get in on – assuming you act quickly enough to grab a reservation (where required).

Last week, we told you all about the big masquerade ball at the Grappone Conference Center, but if you can’t get into that celebration, consider any of the following options.

Noon Year’s Eve at the library

New Year’s Eve is a fun holiday for everyone, but since the main idea is to stay up until midnight, it can often be hard for youngsters to join in the celebration. That’s why Concord Public Library has put together a little something called Noon Year’s Eve.

Kids (and their adult supervisors, of course) are welcome to come to the library at 11:30 a.m. for games, crafts (making noisemakers, sure to make all parents happy) and some light refreshments. Then, to get that true New Year’s Eve feel, everyone can join in a countdown to 12 o’clock – noon, that is.

This free event will take place in the library’s Blanchard Room, and all are welcome. No registration or sign-up is necessary.

Presidential Oaks’s New Year’s Noon

It’s not just little kids who might prefer to celebrate in the day, which is why Presidential Oaks retirement community is offering New Year’s Noon. This daytime affair is geared toward seniors, but it is open to the public and all are welcome – you don’t have to be or even know a resident of Presidential Oaks to get in.

The celebration centers around a New Year’s meal of French onion beef melt, red bliss mashed potatoes, green beans, New York cheesecake and a sparkling toast (non-alcoholic) to 2019. The meal will be held in the Big Oak Café at Presidential Oaks. There will also be some music playing to create a festive atmosphere.

Admission is $12 per person or $20 per couple. Call 724-6111 to make reservations – there will not be a cutoff for reservations, as there is plenty of space at the café to fit anyone who wants to attend. There is no limit to the size of your party, though you’re encouraged to call ahead so the staff can plan for tables, chairs, place settings and other logistical things like that.

For more information, go to presidentialoaks.org.

Wine Dinner at Revival Kitchen

Chef Corey Fletcher at Revival Kitchen & Bar is hosting a New Year’s Eve Wine Dinner for the second year in a row, and the menu looks ridiculous (in the best way possible).

For $129, you’ll get a five-course meal (including dessert) featuring items such as parsnip and pear soup with toasted blue cheese, seared sea scallop, black trumpet pappardelle pasta, black Welsh mountain sheep (from a farm in Loudon) and Paris-Brest, a traditional ring-shaped cake. Each course will also be specially paired with a fine wine, and you’ll get a glass of champagne right when you walk in.

The first course of the dinner will be served at 7 p.m., but doors will open at 6 for champagne and hors d’oeuvres. Reservations are available at Eventbrite – just search for Revival Kitchen & Bar. The $129 price includes everything – food, drinks, tax and tip – so you shouldn’t really need to bring any money, though it probably couldn’t hurt.

For more info on this event, go to Revival’s Facebook page.

Tandy’s Black & White Party

Tandy’s has long been a player in the New Year’s scene, and they’re at it again this year with another Black & White Party.

This is a party that does require you to dress up all fancy in black and white – no jeans and T-shirts here. There will be a six-course dinner, music from WJYY, plus a countdown party.

Prices vary depending on which package you want – as of last week, the cheapest option was $15 and the most expensive one was $45, though a disclaimer noted that prices will increase after Christmas – and again after Dec. 30 – so expect to pay more. All information about this party, including the dinner menu, is on Eventbrite – search for Tandy’s Pub and find the event called Concord’s Annual Black & White NYE Party.

Whatever you do, don’t dilly-dally – the year is almost over!

