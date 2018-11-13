Bulletin Board: Vietnam program, mystery dinner and more

Vietnam War program at library

New Hampshire Humanities Presenter Aaron Blais will be at Concord Public Library on Wednesday for the program “The Vietnam War: Defining America’s Past and Present – Video and Discussion.” Blais will use scenes from Ken Burns’s newest documentary, The Vietnam War, to lead a conversation about how the war has affected (and still affects) community members and the nation as a whole. This program is open to all; veterans and their families and friends are encouraged to attend and to share their stories.

The presentation will be at 6 p.m. It is free and does not require registration.

Nicole Schulze

Meet the author of ‘Aging With Wisdom’

Concord Regional VNA, in partnership with MainStreet BookEnds of Warner, is offering a Beyond the Book: Meet the Author of Aging With Wisdom event on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Red River Theatres, 11 S. Main St.

How do we find beauty and meaning in aging? How do we respond to living in an age-phobic culture? How do we cultivate an inner life resilient enough to handle the challenges of our later years?

The last phase of life is often the most heroic – rich with opportunity for reflection, growth and resolution. Author Olivia Ames Hoblitzelle’s talk, based on her book, offers new perspectives on aging and inspiration for potentially the most meaningful chapter of our lives.

To register, visit crvna.org or call 224-4093, ext. 5815. The first 50 registered participants receive a complimentary copy of her book. Additional copies are available for sale at the event.

Andrew Morse

Capital Area Memory Cafe

The Capital Area Memory Café for memory-impaired individuals and their family members will be held Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway. The Memory Café is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time. This month is our “Café Chat” with Martha McLoughlin, homestead program director at Granite Ledges of Concord.

Enjoy an opportunity to socialize and build relationships with others who have memory impairment. Family members can speak with health care professionals and learn more about resources while their loved ones are engaged in meaningful and supervised activity in a relaxed home-like environment.

The Capital Area Memory Café is a collaboration of Concord Hospital, Concord Regional VNA, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Concord and Granite Ledges of Concord. Underwriting is generously provided by Merrimack County Savings Bank.

Andrew Morse

Make a pledge to recycle better

Concord residents are invited to celebrate America Recycles Day on Wednesday. America Recycles Day is a nationwide initiative by Keep America Beautiful dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. Concord General Services is inviting Concord residents to take the #BeRecycled pledge to recycle better at AmericaRecyclesDay.org. Residents that share their pledge on Facebook or Twitter and tag Concord General Services, @ConcordNHGS, while using the #BeRecycled hashtag will be entered for a chance to win a bundle of pay-as-you-throw trash bags.

“If we all make a commitment to recycle better, we can make recycling more sustainable,” said Chip Chesley, director of Concord General Services. Learn more about the city’s acceptable recycling materials and how you can recycle better at concordnh.gov/recycling.

Angelina Zulkic

VNA offers holiday grief counseling

Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association is offering “The Grief Experience Through the Holidays” on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St. The special holiday session offers support for those facing the winter holidays while grieving the loss of a loved one.

There is no fee to attend. Registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093, ext. 2828 or email Carmella.Dow@crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

Murder mystery play and dinner

The Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, presents “And The Old Man Died” play and dinner on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday with two shows: noon and 5 p.m.

Cyrus Whittier, 90 years old, is running off to Aruba with his nurse. He has invited his greedy family to dinner to let them know he is changing his will and they will now be getting none of his fortune. The family members vow not to let this happen. One engages two of the most inept hoods to take care of the Old Man.

The audience will be challenged to solve “who done it” and a delicious meal will be served. Tickets are $20 for adults, $7 for kids and free for those 5 and under (includes dinner, show and clues.) Reservations are required. Call 225-3219 or 496-4534 to reserve.

Joan Day

Jazz Sanctuary to be held Sunday

This Sunday at 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church (177 N. Main St.), Jazz Sanctuary – First Church/Third Sunday will present, “Holidays, Blues, and The Spirituality of Loss and Recovery.” Local vocalist Mary Fagan will join vocalist and pastor Emilia Halstead to sing the blues as a recovery activity on the verge of the holiday season with its inevitable sense of loss for so many. Halstead and Tim Wildman will lead a discussion about how the recovery model suggests a spiritual path through the holidays in our culture of excessive consumption. They will be joined by musical guests Bob Maccini on trumpet and Eric Bilodeau on guitar with The WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band of Jock Irvine on bass, Ed Raczka on drums and Wildman on keyboard. There is no admission fee and all are welcome “wherever you are on life’s journey!”

Tim Wildman

Stamp collectors to hold meeting

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, next Tuesday, Nov. 20, beginning at 1 pm. We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in Philatelic resources and issues. Gain new insight and knowledge, sharing news articles and stories about stamp collecting. For more information, call Dan Day at 228-1154.

Dan Day

