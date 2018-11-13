On the Road: The ‘Insider’ goes to a garden in Eden

Stephanie Parkinson brought the "Insider" with her to a garden in Eden. Not THE Garden OF Eden, but just A garden IN Eden -- Eden, N.C., that is. This was taken just outside the Eden Historical Museum, which tells the history of the area from prehistoric times to the consolidation of the towns of Leaksville, Spray and Draper in 1967 to form the city of Eden, N.C., where Parkinson visited friends before Memorial Day. Courtesy of Stephanie Parkinson