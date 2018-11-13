On the Road: The ‘Insider’ goes to a garden in Eden

By - Nov 13, 2018 | 0 comments

Stephanie Parkinson brought the "Insider" with her to a garden in Eden. Not THE Garden OF Eden, but just A garden IN Eden -- Eden, N.C., that is. This was taken just outside the Eden Historical Museum, which tells the history of the area from prehistoric times to the consolidation of the towns of Leaksville, Spray and Draper in 1967 to form the city of Eden, N.C., where Parkinson visited friends before Memorial Day. Courtesy of Stephanie Parkinson

We brought the Insider to Eden! Well, not “THE Garden of,” but a nice little garden just the same! This was taken just outside the Eden Historical Museum, which tells the history of the area from prehistoric times to the consolidation of the towns of Leaksville, Spray and Draper in 1967 to form the city of Eden, N.C., where we were visiting friends before Memorial Day.

Stephanie Parkinson

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2018 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright