Beach Chairs, Nantucket, Massachusetts, by Judy King. Swiss Village, by Judy King. Painter's Block, by Judy King. Granny Smith, by Judy King.

The art gallery inside the library at NHTI is currently exhibiting watercolor paintings by Judy King, a recently retired NHTI math professor. The collection features about three dozen original works by King, and many of the paintings depict places King has traveled to. The exhibit will be on display through the end of November.

