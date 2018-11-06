Entertainment: More live music than you could possibly listen to this week

Charlie Daniels and musicians with The Charlie Daniels Band perform as the opener for Alabama at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, April 14, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP) Robb Cohen

That headline is not a joke – there’s really too much live music this week to catch all of it. This means tough decisions will have to be made – Do you see the big-time Charlie Daniels Band at the Cap Center, or opt for a local band at bar?

Whatever you do, just don’t sit around all week and miss all of these shows.

Music/Comedy

Tuesday

Craig Fahey at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Comedy open mic at Area 23 at 9 p.m., sign-ups start at 8:30.

Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m., sign-ups start at 6.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Andrew of the North at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Mike Gallant (aka Mikey G) at The Common Man at 7 p.m.

Charlie Daniels Band, with opener Dusty Gray Band, at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 to $69.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Friday

Shameless at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Catfish-Howl at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Texas Pete at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Area 23 has the following shows: Open jam from 1 to 3 p.m., Bosey Joe from 3 to 3:30, Llava Llama from 3:30 to 4, Ethyric & B. Snair from 4 to 4:30, Zooo Crew from 4:30 to 5, Sonic Avionics at 8:30

Steven Chagnon at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Full Throttle at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Comedian Bob Marley at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Alan Doyle, with opener Whitney Rose, at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Mike Loughlin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 8 p.m.

Theater

A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.

Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

When Colossus Falls at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. The Riverview B&B hasn’t seen a guest in ages. When one finally arrives, the inhabitants’ lives are thrown into a tailspin as they try to figure out who she is, why she’s there and what she’s doing walking through the rubble from a burned-down building across the street.

Movies at Red River

Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:45

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30

The Old Man and the Gun (R/2018/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:40, 7:50

Wednesday: 2, 7:40

Thursday: 2, 7:40

Intelligent Lives (NR/2018/70 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:15

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:15

Thursday: 2:10

Wings (PG-13/1927/144 min.)

Wednesday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

