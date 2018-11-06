Entertainment: More live music than you could possibly listen to this week

That headline is not a joke – there’s really too much live music this week to catch all of it. This means tough decisions will have to be made – Do you see the big-time Charlie Daniels Band at the Cap Center, or opt for a local band at bar?
Whatever you do, just don’t sit around all week and miss all of these shows.
Music/Comedy
Tuesday
- Craig Fahey at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
- Comedy open mic at Area 23 at 9 p.m., sign-ups start at 8:30.
- Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 8 p.m.
Wednesday
- Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m., sign-ups start at 6.
Thursday
- Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Andrew of the North at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
- Mike Gallant (aka Mikey G) at The Common Man at 7 p.m.
- Charlie Daniels Band, with opener Dusty Gray Band, at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 to $69.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Friday
- Shameless at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
- Catfish-Howl at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
- Texas Pete at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Area 23 has the following shows: Open jam from 1 to 3 p.m., Bosey Joe from 3 to 3:30, Llava Llama from 3:30 to 4, Ethyric & B. Snair from 4 to 4:30, Zooo Crew from 4:30 to 5, Sonic Avionics at 8:30
- Steven Chagnon at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
- Full Throttle at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Comedian Bob Marley at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Sunday
- State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Alan Doyle, with opener Whitney Rose, at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Monday
- State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Mike Loughlin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 8 p.m.
Theater
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.
- Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- When Colossus Falls at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. The Riverview B&B hasn’t seen a guest in ages. When one finally arrives, the inhabitants’ lives are thrown into a tailspin as they try to figure out who she is, why she’s there and what she’s doing walking through the rubble from a burned-down building across the street.
Movies at Red River
Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:45
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30
Thursday: 2:05, 5:30
The Old Man and the Gun (R/2018/93 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:40, 7:50
Wednesday: 2, 7:40
Thursday: 2, 7:40
Intelligent Lives (NR/2018/70 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:15
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:15
Thursday: 2:10
Wings (PG-13/1927/144 min.)
Wednesday: 7
All movie times are p.m.