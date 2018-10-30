Archer Mayor to present, sign ‘Bury the Lead’ at Gibson’s Bookstore

Archer Mayor, author of the New York Times bestselling Vermont-based mystery series featuring detective Joe Gunther, is coming to Gibson’s Bookstore on Saturday to read from and autograph his new novel, Bury the Lead. It never ends there, though, does it? We also expect a rollicking good time with Archer’s famously hilarious stories and Q&A.

In Bury the Lead, a woman is found dead at the top of a Vermont ski area in the summer. The investigation leads to Mick Durocher, who, when confronted, confesses to the killing. Case closed? Hardly. The confession is riddled with holes, the evidence doesn’t back it up, and Joe Gunther and his crew are left to wonder why their initially hot lead is dead and the murder now clearly the work of some unseen master manipulator.

The event is Saturday at 2 p.m. It is free and open to all.

Gibson’s Bookstore

