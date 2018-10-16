Bulletin Board: Stamp collectors, free concert and a movie

Stamp collectors to meet today

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, on Tuesday (Oct. 16) beginning at 1 p.m. We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in Philatelic resources and issues. Gain new insight and knowledge, sharing news articles and stories about stamp collecting. For more information, call Dan Day at 228-1154.

Dan Day

VNA to hold discussion group

Concord Regional VNA holds Loss After Addiction drop-in discussion group for anyone adjusting to the death of a loved one to addiction on Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St. Loss After Addiction is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time.

Registration is not required. For more information, please call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

Free concert at First Church

First Congregational Church (177 N. Main St., corner of North Main and Washington streets) will host a free concert Wednesday at 7 p.m. of music provided by Israeli cellist Adi Tal and her pianist, Nadav Hertzka. They are in residence at the Avaloch Farm in Boscawen, which provides a retreat for musicians from around the world to create and collaborate. The program will last approximately an hour, and the musicians will welcome conversation following the concert. Enter the church via the double green doors on Washington Street.

Tim Wildman

Penacook Village Association needs your help

The Penacook Village Association invites all residents to their meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Penacook Elementary School at 60 Village St. The Penacook Village Association, an organization formed to enhance the quality of life, protect the historic character and foster economic vitality in Penacook, needs your help to make choices on events and projects that will bring its mission to life. All are welcome! For more information on the PVA visit Penacook.org. Call or email Brent Todd, brenttoddconcord@gmail.com or 753-9609, with any questions.

Christine Miller

Dental info session to be held at NHTI

On Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, NHTI’s Allied Dental Education program will host an information night for experienced dental assistants and hygienists who are interested in becoming Expanded Function Dental Auxiliaries. EFDAs are qualified to place, contour and adjust direct restorative materials within the oral cavity under the direct supervision of a licensed dentist. EFDAs are used in more than 30 states (including New Hampshire) to provide assistance and additional efficiencies at dental practices and public health clinics.

Applicants must have a current RDH or CDA license (or be a graduate of a CODA-accredited school of dental assisting) and a minimum of 4,500 hours of clinical experience, and be sponsored by a dentist with an active New Hampshire license in good standing. NHTI’s BODE-approved EFDA training programing includes 50 hours of classroom-based instruction, 100 hours of clinical instruction and six weeks (minimum 120 hours) of clinical training in the sponsoring dental office.

To learn more about NHTI’s EFDA program, visit nhti.edu/efda or contact program coordinator Lynnea Adams at 271-6484, ext. 4217 or ladams@ccsnh.edu. To register for the information night, please RSVP at 230-4022.

Doug Schwarz

‘My Journey Through French Cinema’ at NHTI

The NHTI Film Society proudly presents My Journey Through French Cinema on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Sweeney Auditorium.

A remarkable film – winner of the Lumière Award for Best Documentary – by film director Bertrand Tavernier. His personal journey through French cinema, from films he enjoyed as a boy to his own early career, told through portraits of key creative figures in French cinema including Jean Renoir, Jean Gabin, Marcel Carné and Jean-Pierre Melville, among others. In French with English subtitles. Not Rated (2016), 3 hours, 21 minutes.

Admission is by donation ($5 suggested); free with an NHTI student ID. For more information contact Steve Ambra at 271-6484, ext. 4101 or sambra@ccsnh.edu.

Doug Schwarz

Ham & bean supper at East Church

It’s what Saturday nights were made for in this part of the world! Join us for a classic New England ham and bean supper at East Congregational Church, 51 Mountain Road, on Saturday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The menu includes two kinds of made-from-scratch beans, baked ham, homemade brown bread, coleslaw, assorted casseroles and a scrumptious dessert buffet. Admission for adults is just $9, children 6 to 12 are $5 and ages 5 and under are free. Takeout is available, and the church is wheelchair accessible. Raffle tickets will be sold for an expertly handcrafted Christmas tree-pattern quilt, which will be drawn at the Holiday Fair on Nov. 3. For more information call 224-9242 or visit eastchurchucc.org.

Kay Garrigan

