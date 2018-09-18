Entertainment: Lots of good music to be heard out there this week

While the music schedule in Concord is a little light early in the week, it really picks up toward the weekend. Make sure you check out the Bluegrass Tribute show at NEC Concord on Saturday, featuring five local musicians performing some classics.

Music

Tuesday

Craig Fahey at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Andy & Matt at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Rodney Crowell at Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Mike Gallant at The Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

Natalie Turgeon Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Bad Medicine at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Mica’s Groove Train at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Disney Junior Dance Party at Capitol Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

The Cartells at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Mark Bartram at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Cold Engines at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Granite State of Mind presents Bluegrass Tribute at NEC Concord featuring Don Bartenstein, Walker Smith, Elizabeth Kantz, Liam Spain and Scott Heron at 5:30 p.m.

Rollick at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday Afternoon Blues Jam with Hank Osborne at Area 23 at 1 p.m.

Sunday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Mike Walsh at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Love/Sick at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. A collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays from the writer of Almost, Maine.

Movies at Red River

The Wife (R/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:45, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:45, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:45, 8

The Bookshop (PG/2018/113 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45

Juliet, Naked (R/2018/98 min.)

Tuesday: 5:25

Wednesday: 5:25

BlacKkKlansmen (R/2018/135 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 7:30

Wednesday: 2:05, 7:30

Thursday: 2:05

All movie times are p.m.

